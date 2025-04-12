Eagle County Public Health urges measles vaccination ahead of spring break travel

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Eagle County recently issued the following press release on measles outbreaks in Colorado and around the world ahead of spring break travel:
With measles outbreaks increasing across the U.S. and internationally, Eagle County Public Health & Environment (ECPHE) is urging all residents to check their measles vaccination status before traveling for spring break.
Several states — including Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Colorado — are experiencing measles cases, and international outbreaks are ongoing in Mexico, Canada, and Europe. Measles is a highly contagious and serious disease, but it’s preventable with a safe and effective vaccine.
Are You Protected?
The best protection against measles is two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) or MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella) vaccine. Two doses provide up to 97% immunity.
Who needs the vaccine?
Where to Get Vaccinated
Not Sure About Immunity?
Know the Symptoms. Take Action.
If individuals develop these symptoms, they should stay home and contact a healthcare provider immediately. They should not go to work, school, or public places. Their healthcare provider will make arrangements for them to be seen and tested to prevent exposures to other patients and healthcare workers.
Protect yourself, your family, and the Eagle County community—check your vaccine status and get vaccinated today.