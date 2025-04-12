Eagle County Public Health urges measles vaccination ahead of spring break travel

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on measles outbreaks in Colorado and around the world ahead of spring break travel:

With measles outbreaks increasing across the U.S. and internationally, Eagle County Public Health & Environment (ECPHE) is urging all residents to check their measles vaccination status before traveling for spring break.



Several states — including Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Colorado — are experiencing measles cases, and international outbreaks are ongoing in Mexico, Canada, and Europe. Measles is a highly contagious and serious disease, but it’s preventable with a safe and effective vaccine.



Are You Protected?

The best protection against measles is two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) or MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella) vaccine. Two doses provide up to 97% immunity.



Who needs the vaccine?

Infants (6–11 months) traveling internationally or to outbreak areas: One early dose is recommended.

Children: First dose at 12–15 months, second dose at 4–6 years.

Adults:

– Those born after 1957 who are unsure of their vaccination history, or

– Those vaccinated before 1968 with less effective versions of the vaccine.

– Those born after 1957 who are unsure of their vaccination history, or – Those vaccinated before 1968 with less effective versions of the vaccine. Those at higher risk of measles should have two doses of vaccine, including college students, international travelers, household members and caregivers of immunocompromised people and healthcare workers.

Where to Get Vaccinated

Most health insurance plans cover the MMR vaccine at no cost. Uninsured individuals can access free or low-cost vaccines through ECPHE. Vaccines are available at:

Doctor’s offices and pharmacies

ECPHE clinics in Eagle and Avon

Avon Elementary School-based health center

vaccine

Not Sure About Immunity?

A person is considered immune if that individual:

Has written proof of MMR vaccination

Has lab evidence of immunity or previous infection

Was born before 1957

If you’re unsure, talk to your healthcare provider. There’s no harm in receiving an additional MMR dose if your vaccination history is unclear.



Know the Symptoms. Take Action.

Measles symptoms appear 7–21 days after exposure:

High fever (often over 104°F)

Cough, runny nose, red/watery eyes

Rash (3–5 days after initial symptoms) starting at the hairline and spreading down the body

If individuals develop these symptoms, they should stay home and contact a healthcare provider immediately. They should not go to work, school, or public places. Their healthcare provider will make arrangements for them to be seen and tested to prevent exposures to other patients and healthcare workers.

Protect yourself, your family, and the Eagle County community—check your vaccine status and get vaccinated today.