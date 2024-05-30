Eagle County Fair and Rodeo to observe Mental Health Awareness Night

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on Mental Health Awareness Night on Friday, July 26, at the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo:

May 28, 2024 – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo reminds the community that the Fair and Rodeo will observe Mental Health Awareness Night on Friday, July 26, 2024. Green is the international symbol of mental health awareness, and Fair and Rodeo attendees are encouraged to wear green that night in support of mental health. Mental Health Awareness Night debuted at the Fair and Rodeo in 2023.

“Last year’s Mental Health Awareness Night at the Eagle County Rodeo was well-received, and we are excited to partner again this year to continue raising awareness of the mental and behavioral health resources in our community,” said Chris Lindley, Vail Health Chief Population Health Officer. “Thank you to the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo, and we encourage everyone to wear green that day, not just at the fair and rodeo that evening but also throughout the entire day.”

Eagle County Fair and Rodeo’s Mental Health Awareness night proceeds benefit Vail Health Behavioral Health, which partners with community non-profits to provide increased access to mental health services throughout the Eagle River Valley.

Eagle County Fair and Rodeo will donate $0.50 for each Friday rodeo ticket sold. Donations will be directed to Olivia’s Fund, Vail Health’s program that provides up to six free behavioral health therapy sessions per year for youth and uninsured adults in Eagle County who demonstrate a basic financial need. Learn more about Olivia’s Fund at https://www.vailhealthbh.org/patient-resources/financial-assistance-information/olivias-fund.

The mental health resources within the community have grown dramatically during the past four years, and Mental Health Awareness night will help raise awareness of the services available, including:

Your Hope Center: https://www.yourhopecenter.org/

My Future Pathways: https://myfuturepathways.org/

Early Childhood Partners: https://earlychildhoodpartnerscolorado.org/

SpeakUp ReachOut: https://www.speakupreachout.org/

Bright Future Foundation: https://mybrightfuture.org/

Mountain Pride: https://www.mountainpride.org/

Vail Health Behavioral Health: https://www.vailhealthbh.org/

You can help by typing “GREEN” into the discount code field online and a dollar will be added to each Friday ticket in your shopping cart. Other ways you can help–visit the Vail Health booth to learn about mental health awareness.

Lastly, look for Rodeo Royalty, who will be collecting donations and drop a buck in their boot.