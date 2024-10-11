Eagle County emergency responders honored at 2024 Night of Excellence

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the Eagle County Public Safety Council and the Eagle County Emergency Responders Fund honoring local emergency responders at the annual Night of Excellence held at 4 Eagle Ranch:

On Saturday, October 5, the Eagle County Public Safety Council and the Eagle County Emergency Responders Fund honored local emergency responders at the annual Night of Excellence held at 4 Eagle Ranch.



“The annual Night of Excellence is an opportunity for Eagle County emergency responders to join together in celebration of selfless sacrifice and service to the community,” Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek said. “Our paramedics, firefighters, and law enforcement professionals collaborate effortlessly to bring the highest level of service to the community, and many of the awards were a testament to that fact.”



The evening began with a tribute to Steve Zuckerman, a paramedic, Vail Mountain Rescue member, and ski patroller, who perished in the line of duty during an avalanche rescue operation.



Deputy Chief Ryan Ocepek of Vail Fire & Emergency Services received the Leadership Award for supporting Vail Health’s Emergency Preparedness activities.



Lonnie Leto, a crisis team member with Your Hope Center, received the Distinguished Service Award for providing superior clinical care to community members experiencing a behavioral health crisis.



The Gore Range All Narcotics Interdiction Team Enforcement (GRANITE) received the Unit Citation for Meritorious Service for outstanding investigation and drug interdiction success.



Deputy Evan Jaramillo received the First Responder of the Year Award for interdicting illegal narcotics and dismantling criminal organizations.



Paramedic Kelly Lombardi received the Leadership Award for creating a paramedic education program in partnership with Denver Health for our community and the Western Slope.



The Avon Police Department and the Eagle County Animal Services Field Services and Animal Shelter teams received the Unit Citation for Meritorious Service for rescuing and rehabilitating five abandoned dogs. The dogs’ capture would not have been possible without the assistance of several community members.



The Vail Public Safety Communications Center received the Unit Citation for Meritorious Service for taking control of an incident involving a possible murder suspect in our community. Over the course of four hours, the center coordinated all radio traffic with five agencies from four counties while simultaneously handling nearly 100 other calls for service.



Sgt. Tim Comroe with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office received the Distinguished Service Award for more than 30 years of dedicated service, including staffing the command centers during the Lake Christine and Grizzly Creek fires and subsequent mudslides.



Vail Health and the Vail Health Foundation received the Business Partnership Award for their critical role in supporting the Eagle County Health Service District’s home health project initiative.



Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Vail Fire & Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Flight for Life, HAATS, and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center received the Call of the Year for their rapid response to an avalanche, the incapacitation of a team member, and the ultimate success of the mission in saving the life of an avalanche victim and their dog.



Marc Wentworth, the Vail Public Safety Communications Center Director, received the Leadership Award for his guidance and management of Eagle County 911 dispatch and emergency communications.



The Vail Police Department received the Unit Citation for an impressive team effort in apprehending and bringing to justice thieves who preyed on our community’s citizens.



Paramedic Supervisor Steve McGervey with Eagle County Paramedic Services received the Distinguished Service Award for more than 30 years of service to the community as a paramedic, paramedic field trainer, critical care paramedic, fleet maintenance technician, fleet manager, critical care educator, fill-in field supervisor, and ski patrol paramedic.



Eagle Valley Wildland, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, and Gypsum Fire Protection District received the Call of the Year for their quick and effective response to a wildland fire ignited by a vehicle collision that resulted in the closure of I-70 and Hwy 6.



The 2024 Night of Excellence event can be viewed here.



To learn more about the Eagle County Emergency Responders Fund, visit ecerf.org.