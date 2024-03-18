Dobson Ice Arena in Vail to celebrate 45th anniversary on April 2

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on its 45th anniversary celebration for Dobson Ice Arena on Tuesday, April 2:

Join the Vail Recreation District in celebrating the 45th Anniversary of Dobson Ice Arena on Tuesday, April 2 from 3:30 to 8 p.m.! This free public event will feature free bumper cars, a free public disco skating party, live DJ, raffle, prizes and more.

Since its inception in 1979, Dobson Ice Arena has been a hub of activity in Vail and a gathering place for residents and visitors alike – offering something for everyone, from ice skating to hockey to community events and concerts. Currently, plans are underway for much-needed renovations of the aging building, and the public will have an opportunity to view some conceptual plans at the anniversary event.

“Dobson Arena has such a rich history, and has brought joy to so many individuals over the years,” says Scott O’Connell, Deputy Executive Director for the Vail Recreation District. “We are excited to honor this history while we also look ahead towards the next chapter. We invite the community to come and see what the next 45 years of Dobson could be!”

EVENT DETAILS

3:30-5:45 p.m. FREE bumper cars! Participants must be 48 inches to ride.

During bumper cars we will also have FREE kids’ make your own pizza at the concession area (ending at 5:45 p.m.)

6:15-8 p.m. FREE public disco skating party! Bring your own skates, or complimentary skate rentals will be available.

Disco theme: retro costumes encouraged!

DJ Krusher Jones

Food & drink specials

Raffle & prizes

Memory Lane: step into the past and embark on a journey down Memory Lane, featuring vintage photographs of Dobson Arena!

RSVP HERE and be entered into a raffle to win fun prizes at the party (must be present to win)! RSVPs are not required for this event; however they are encouraged so that we know how many guests to expect!

Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

We can’t wait to see everyone on Tuesday, April 2 for a celebration to remember! Dobson Ice Arena is located at 321 E Lionshead Circle in Vail, CO. For questions or more information, email dobson@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2271.