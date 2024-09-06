Discover new artists all autumn long with the Underground Sound Pass

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the Underground Sound Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek:

The Underground Sound Series returns to the Vilar Performing Arts Center for a fourteenth year this fall, showcasing a diverse set of six performances this offseason. The “Love for the Locals Series” offers the unique opportunity for concertgoers to discover new artists across the musical spectrum in a world-class venue. Maximize your entertainment opportunities at the best value with the Underground Sound Pass.

Incredible perks

The Underground Sound Pass includes General Admission to all six shows, plus one complimentary Underground Sound Pass beer, wine or non-alcoholic drink at each show, all for just $125: that is a savings of $144! The pass is fully transferrable, allowing music lovers to split the experience with friends, family, and coworkers.

The VIP Access Pass amplifies the experience even further with enhanced perks, including access to the May Gallery Patrons Lounge, upgraded beverage options, and early entrance to the theater for priority seating. Both the Underground Sound Pass and the VIP Access Pass are available for purchase at www.vilarpac.org/underground-sound.

Diverse lineup

From Latin rock to pop and beyond, this series introduces the community to under-the-radar musicians across multiple genres in a cozy venue unlike any other. Artists that have been a part of the Underground Sound series in the past include Lukas Nelson, Elephant Revival, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Colin Hay, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, and more.

“These artists and others have performed on Underground Sound only to return on our regular season schedules by popular demand,” says VPAC Artistic Director Owen Hutchinson. “You can often tell by the audience’s reaction who will go on to play major stages and continue to develop their audience. The energy is palpable.”

This year’s Underground Sound Series lineup includes:

Wednesday, Sept. 18 | La Santa Cecilia

Friday, Sept. 27 | Amy Helm

Thursday, Oct. 10 | The Last Revel

Thursday, Oct. 24 | Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves

Wednesday, Oct. 30 | American Authors

Thursday, Nov. 14 | Billy Allen & The Pollies

Offseason entertainment in a relaxed environment

While activities might slow down in the village this time of year, VPAC keeps the entertainment going all autumn long with shows from Sept. 18 – Nov. 14. Ticket holders can leave the rain jacket and extra layers at home and enjoy a comfortable experience indoors, no matter what Mother Nature has to say about it.

With an unbeatable price and the ability to share tickets with friends, family and coworkers, the Underground Sound Pass is the perfect addition to your fall season.

Afraid of commitment? Have anxiety that you won’t be able to make all 6 shows and don’t have anyone you want to share the Pass with? Single tickets are available to each show! Head to each show’s event page at www.vilarpac.org/events to purchase tickets to individual shows.