Dinos, Restore Gore update on menu for next Lunch with the Locals in Vail

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its next installment of its Lunch with the Locals series on Wednesday, Jan. 8:

The Town of Vail will sponsor another installment in its Lunch with the Locals series on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at noon at the Grand View Room above Lionshead Welcome Center.

Bill Doran, local paleontologist and dinosaur hunter, will talk about the magnificent creatures that roamed Colorado long before humans and the evidence they left behind.

Experts from Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Town of Vail, and Eagle River Coalition will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to help Restore the Gore. There will also be stickers and informational brochures given away to attendees.

The town environmental sustainability team is organizing the event. For details about this and other upcoming activities, contact Pete Wadden, Watershed Health Specialist at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vail.gov.