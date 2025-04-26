Deadline to request absentee ballot for Eagle River Water & Sanitation’s May 6 election is April 29

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District recently issued the following press release on its upcoming board of directors election:

Voters interested in participating in the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors election are reminded that early voting is available now, by completing an application for absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 4 p.m. Apr. 29.

Voted ballots must be returned to the ERWSD designated election official by 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 6. Voters may drop off their ballot or mail it to the ERWSD office at 846 Forest Road, Vail, CO 81657. Additionally, they may also drop off ballots on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at any of the three in-person polling places: the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District office in Vail, the EagleVail Pavilion, or the Edwards Field House.

To vote in the ERWSD election, a person must be an Eligible Elector of ERWSD. As defined in the Special District Act, an Eligible Elector is a person who is registered to vote in general elections in Colorado; and is either:

A resident of the ERWSD service area; or A person (or spouse or civil union partner thereof) who owns taxable real or personal property within the ERWSD service area (whether or not such person resides within the service area); or A person who is obligated to pay taxes under a Contract to Purchase taxable property.

Property that is owned by a legal entity such as a corporation, LLC, partnership, or trust does not qualify a person as an eligible elector on the basis of property ownership.

Voter registration information is on the Eagle County Elections and Voter Information webpage.

ERWSD is divided into seven director districts, four of which are open in this election. Director District 1 is the only contested race, with two candidates, while Director Districts 3, 5, and 7 each have one candidate. Candidate information is on the ERWSD elections webpage.

Each director district represents a different geographic area within ERWSD’s East Vail to Cordillera service area boundary. All directors are elected at-large, meaning electors may vote for all director districts. Directors will be elected to a four-year term.

On May 6, the three polling places in Vail, EagleVail, and Edwards will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who would like to vote in-person.

For more information, go to https://www.erwsd.org/elections or contact the ERWSD elections team at elections@erwsd.org or 970-477-5467.