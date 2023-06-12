Davos Dash mountain bike race set for Wednesday

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on its Davos Dash mountain bike race this Wednesday as part of the 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series:

It’s once again time to see who has the uphill skills! The 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series continues on Wed, June 14 with the Davos Dash in Vail. Register now and don’t miss out on the challenge!

The Davos Dash begins at the intersection of Chamonix Lane and Chamonix Road behind the Highline Vail DoubleTree by Hilton and ends at the radio tower at the top of Davos. This is an uphill climb that is as rewarding as it is demanding! Distances range from 2.25 miles for youth riders to 3.5 miles for adult riders. View a course map here.

Participants are asked to please park in the Lionshead parking structure or at the Altitude Bar & Grill and ride to the start as there is no parking at the DoubleTree or the fire station.

On-site bib pickup begins at 3:45 p.m., and races start at 4:45 p.m. for youth bikers and 5:45 p.m. for adults. After the race, join us at Altitude Bar & Grill located inside the Evergreen Lodge in Vail. Awards and raffle prizes will be handed out, and racers will get a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company.

Individual race cost is $29 preregistered or $40 day-of. Youth (16 and under) cost is $15 preregistered or $20 day-of.

Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

The Kind, the official bike shop of the Davos Dash, will be on-site to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.

AC/DC Award

The Son of Middle Creek Enduro Race returns for a second year on June 28 (for adults and junior elite riders only). The racer with the fastest combined time from the Davos Dash and Enduro races will get the special AC/DC (ascent/descent) prize, awarded at the Beaver Creek Blast race on July 19.

After the Davos Dash and Son of Middle Creek Enduro races, the Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series will showcase our youth racers on July 5 with the kids-only Minturn Mini. All-ages racing picks back up with the Beaver Creek Blast in Avon on July 19. Head to historic Camp Hale, between Red Cliff and Leadville, for the Camp Hale Hup on Aug. 2. We then go to Edwards for the Berry Creek Bash on Aug. 16, and race season will wrap up with the Vail Grind on Aug. 30.

