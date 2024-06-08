Davos Dash mountain bike race coming up on June 12

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Davos Dash race in Vail as part of the 2024 Bloch &Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series:

Don’t forget to mark your calendar! The next event in the 2024 Bloch &Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series is the Davos Dash in Vail, taking place on Wednesday, June 12. Ensure your spot by registering now and gear up for this iconic uphill challenge!

The Davos Dash begins at the intersection of Chamonix Lane and Chamonix Road behind the Highline Vail DoubleTree by Hilton and ends at the radio tower at the top of Davos. This is a challenging but rewarding uphill climb with incredible views! Distances range from 2.25 miles for youth riders to 3.5 miles for adult riders. View a course map here.

Please park at Donovan Park or the Lionshead Parking Structure and ride to the start. There is limited parking on the North Frontage Rd for parents of youth racers. There is NO parking at the Highline Double Tree Hotel.

On-site bib pickup and registration takes place in the parking lot of the new Kind Bikes &Skis location in West Vail (former FirstBank and Northside Grab & Go building) and ends at 5:30 p.m. After the race, join us at El Segundo in Vail Village. Awards and raffle prizes will be handed out, and racers will get a well-deserved free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company or a free non-alcoholic beer from Best Day Brewing.

Individual races for adults are $29 preregistered, $40 day-of or $185 for the series. Individual races for youth are $15 preregistered, $20 day-of or $80 for the series.

Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

The Kind, the official bike shop of the Davos Dash, will be on-site to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.

AC/DC Award

The Son of Middle Creek Enduro Race returns for a third year on June 26 (for adults and junior elite riders only). The racer with the fastest combined time from the Davos Dash and Enduro races will get the AC/DC (ascent/descent) prize, awarded at the Boneyard Brawl race on July 10.

After the Davos Dash and Son of Middle Creek Enduro races, the Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series will head back to Eagle with the Boneyard Brawl on July 10. The series continues with the Beaver Creek Blast in Avon on July 24. Head to historic Camp Hale, between Red Cliff and Leadville, for the Camp Hale Hup on Aug. 14. The race season will wrap up with the Vail Grind on Aug. 28.

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsors Mountain Valley Kids Dental and Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors Howard Head Sports Medicine, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Skratch Labs, New Belgium Brewing, East West Hospitality, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, Mountainsmith, Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, West Vail Liquor Mart and Mountain Pedaler, Jaunt Media, Gravity Haus, Dryland Fitness & Slope Room, Ski Town All-Stars, FirstBank and Best Day Brewing.