County sales tax exemption for incontinence, period products starts July 1

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on exempting essential items such as diapers and menstrual products from county sales tax:

June 4, 2024 – Effective July 1, 2024 Eagle County will join the State of Colorado in exempting essential items such as diapers and menstrual products from county sales tax. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to exempt these products and the resolution was adoptedApril 17, 2024. These products will be exempt from Eagle County’s 1.5 percent tax.

“These products are important for the health and wellbeing of many individuals in our community,” noted Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “By removing the Eagle County sales tax on these items, we hope to reduce the total cost of these products for families and individuals who rely on them. Every effort to ease the burden of the cost of living in our community is a step in the right direction.”

The Colorado State Assembly passed legislation in 2022, effective January 1, 2023, to exempt incontinence and period products from the state sales tax. The legislation did not require cities and counties to follow suit. However, Eagle County joins the Town of Avon and many other counties and cities across Colorado in exempting these products.

Retailers in unincorporated Eagle County will need to update their point of sale systems to have the exemption take place on July 1, 2024. The Colorado Department of Revenue offers guidance on the types of incontinence productsand period products this exemption applies to.