Cottonwood Pass closed for the winter season

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the seasonal snow closure of Cottonwood Pass between Gypsum and the Roaring Fork Valley:

Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County from Gypsum to the Roaring Fork Valley is now closed for the remainder of the winter season from mile marker 2.5 in Gypsum to mile marker 12.5. The road will reopen in April 2024 or when conditions allow.



An announcement will be made when Cottonwood Pass is set to reopen. For more information, contact the Eagle County Road & Bridge Department at 970-328-3540 or road@eaglecounty.us.





Cottonwood Pass cerrado durante la temporada de invierno





4 de diciembre de 2023 – Cottonwood Pass en el Condado de Eagle, desde Gypsum hasta Roaring Fork Valley, está cerrado por el resto de la temporada de invierno desde la milla 2.5 en Gypsum hasta la milla 12.5. La calle se reabrirá en abril de 2024 o cuando las condiciones lo permitan.



Se hará un anuncio cuando se programe la reapertura de Cottonwood Pass. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con el Departamento de Carreteras y Puentes del Condado de Eagle al 970-328-3540 o en road@eaglecounty.us.