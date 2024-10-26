Core Transit receives state funding for one-year, youth fare-free program

Core Transit recently issued the following press release on one year of free service for riders under the age of 18:

We are thrilled to announce that starting Friday, November 1st, 2024, all youth ages 18 and under will be able to ride for FREE across our entire system, including routes with stops in Gypsum and Leadville! This is a limited, 12-month program funded by a state grant to improve youth access to transit in Colorado.

This exciting program will be in place from November 1st, 2024, through October 31st, 2025, offering Eagle County’s youth the chance to travel to school, activities, and their favorite hangouts at zero cost.

Most travel on Core Transit is already fare-free thanks to the additional revenue generated by the Core Transit sales tax. Fares are still required for travel to/from Gypsum and Leadville, areas where this tax is not collected. We recognized the importance of providing seamless public transportation access for youth – especially students attending schools like Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum – so we took advantage of a grant opportunity to make this happen.

We successfully applied for a state grant funded by Senate Bill SB24-032 and administered by CASTA (Colorado Association of Transit Agencies). The grant will cover all youth fares until October 31, 2025.

“Youth passes are usually just $1 per ride or $25 for an annual pass, but we’re pleased to have access to this grant funding, which allows us to do better,” said Tanya Allen, Executive Director of Core Transit. “We’re now able to offer free rides to all young riders for one year, giving them more freedom to get to school, sports, or just hang out with friends, all without worrying about the cost. We couldn’t be more excited about being able to share the benefits of fare-free transit with all youth in our community.”

What Does This Mean for Youth Riders?

–Free Rides, All Day, Every Day, for One Year! From school trips to weekend adventures, all youth can now hop on and off our buses for free, no matter where they’re headed.

–How Do Operators Know You’re a Youth? If needed, our operators may ask for ID to confirm age, so we recommend carrying your school ID with you. But as always, we’re here to make your ride as smooth as possible!

–What Happens to My Pass? There’s no need to use the pass or the mobile fares app to board the bus starting November 1st. If a pass was purchased or after August 1, we should have already reached out. If not, riders can email us at coretickets@CoreTransit.org for assistance. We hope youth riders enjoyed the incredible value of the $25 annual pass—and now, they can ride for free for the next year!

More Than Just a Free Ride

We believe this initiative is about much more than saving on fares; it’s about creating greater opportunities for Eagle County’s youth. Whether they’re traveling to school, hitting the rec center, meeting friends for ice cream, or catching a movie, we are here to make sure they can get where they need to go easily and safely.

“We’re so excited to offer this program, not just for the young riders but for their parents, too,” added Allen. “Parents can relax knowing they won’t need to budget for bus fares for the next year and can count on Core Transit to keep their kids connected to school, sports, and fun!”

This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision, which is that we will become the #1 choice for getting around our region because our services are so outrageously beneficial. We take pride in providing transportation solutions that are welcoming, accessible, dependable, and rewarding for all their riders.

For more information on the free youth rides program or Core Transit’s services, visit CoreTransit.org or contact our team at info@CoreTransit.org.