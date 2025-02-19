Copper lands World Cup ski races next season

The U.S. Ski Team on Tuesday issued the following press release on Copper Mountain hosting both men’s and women’s alpine World Cup races Nov. 27-30:

The Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team and Copper Mountain Resort announced today that World Cup alpine racing will be hosted at Colorado’s Athlete’s Mountain for the first time featuring both women’s and men’s events from November 27-30, 2025. The Stifel Copper Cup, an Audi FIS Ski World Cup, will showcase women’s giant slalom and slalom events alongside the men’s super-G and giant slalom races. Hosting both the women’s and men’s competitions is a unique opportunity for ski racing fans to witness the world’s top athletes competing at the same location over one weekend.

“We are thrilled to bring World Cup racing back to Copper Mountain as part of our strategic vision to expand elite competition opportunities in the United States. We’re also pleased to support FIS, who asked for our help in providing another early season world class racing venue for the men,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “With its top training facilities and proven track record of hosting international events, Copper Mountain represents the ideal venue for showcasing the highest level of alpine racing.”

These races represent the first stop of the men’s World Cup season in North America and will be the only women’s World Cup race in the United States for the 2025-26 season. In addition, this competition holds particular significance as athletes build momentum towards the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics two months after the races.

The addition of Copper Mountain to the World Cup calendar, which is pending final FIS Council approval this spring, leverages the resort’s extensive experience as the Official Training Center for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team and home to the Stifel U.S. Ski Team Speed Center, the only full-length early season downhill training venue in the world. Copper’s high elevation and north facing slope aspect also make it the ideal venue for early-season race conditions. With the Stifel U.S. Ski Team and many international teams already training at Copper during the period, the addition of the race is also efficient for travel schedules. This marks the first year that Copper has been designated as the primary venue for an alpine World Cup. Copper Mountain previously stepped in to host three World Cup races in 1976, 1999 and 2001 when the original venues chosen could not fulfill their role as hosts due to snow conditions.

“Hosting an alpine World Cup event at Copper is a natural fit for us,” said Dustin Lyman, President and General Manager of Copper Mountain. “We are recognized as the Athlete’s Mountain, in part because the world’s elite snow sports athletes train and compete on our venues. Now, we’re excited to showcase our exceptional racing venue on the world stage.”

“Our partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard continues to create incredible opportunities for our awesome places. We’re excited to showcase Copper Mountain’s renowned venues and facilities,” said Justin Sibley, CEO of POWDR. “This event highlights the strength of our collaboration and Copper’s commitment to supporting athletic competition at this elite level.”

As part of the women’s race, the Stifel U.S. Ski Team will also host events around their women’s-specific HERoic initiative, to be announced in the future.

For the past eight years, Killington Resort in Vermont proudly hosted the women’s World Cup. However, due to the replacement of their Superstar lift which services their World Cup venue, next season’s event will take place at Copper Mountain. The women’s race is expected to return to Killington in 2026.

Located 75 miles west of Denver on Interstate 70, Copper Mountain offers convenient access for spectators and maintains a long-standing tradition of supporting elite athletic competition. The resort’s naturally divided terrain, high elevation and north facing slope aspect make it particularly well-suited for World Cup racing.

The event will utilize Copper’s best-in-business racing venues, which have helped develop numerous Olympic and World Cup champions. Copper’s competitive calendar is unlike any other in the industry, hosting competitions for beginner, amateur and professional athletes. Throughout the year Copper is home to many national and international competitions including the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, the U.S. Revolution Tour, IFSA Junior Freeride and World Qualifier, and USASA Nationals. Copper is also a long-time partner of Special Olympics Colorado, supporting their athletes by providing seasonal training and hosting the Special Olympics Winter Games for decades.

Additionally, Copper is home to Woodward Copper, an action sports paradise, offering year-round skiing and riding and indoor training opportunities to athletes of all ages. Woodward Copper’s facilities and specially designed programming provide the ultimate space for progression and skill development.

ATHLETE QUOTES



Mikaela Shiffrin, Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete – 2x Olympic Champion, 8x world champion, winningest alpine skier in history

“Although I’ll miss racing at Killington this Thanksgiving, I am so excited that World Cup ski racing is coming to Copper Mountain for men and women! Copper is THE Athlete’s Mountain. Athletes from all around the globe come to Copper early in the season especially, and in springtime to get the best training in the world and best preparation for World Cup racing. It’s so exciting to see Copper as a true World Cup race venue, and I’m particularly excited because it’s so close to home, I can sleep in my own bed and my community can come and experience it.”

River Radamus, Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete – world champion

“I’m so excited to see another U.S. World Cup event. I think this is huge for our sport and awesome, especially for our team. Nothing beats a home crowd!”

Paula Moltzan, Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete – 2x world championship medalist

“I’m really excited to race in Copper next year. While we will miss Killington this upcoming season, I know Copper will make a great race and it will be fun to have men and women back-to-back!”