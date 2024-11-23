Community donations needed for 22nd annual Eagle County Shop with a Cop

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on Eagle County law enforcement agencies seeking donations for the upcoming 22nd Annual Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 10:

Eagle County law enforcement agencies are accepting financial donations from the community to support the upcoming 22nd Annual Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 10.

During the holiday season, representatives from the Vail, Eagle, and Avon police departments along with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office support children and their families within Eagle County that could benefit with financial assistance or a positive interaction with these agencies.

Local elementary school children are paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and family members. The children are picked up at their school and spend an afternoon shopping at local businesses followed by dinner and gift wrapping.

The local Shop with a Cop goal is to assist 130 families in Eagle County and provide a memorable holiday season while building relationships between the students, families and schools for a more trusting community. With so many families struggling this year, the agencies are reaching out to the community for financial support so each child can spend up to $100 on gifts for family members. Donations from community members make this event possible and any financial contribution is appreciated.

Those who would like to donate are asked to make checks payable to the Town of Vail; the Town of Avon; or Eagle County Crime Stoppers for the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office or Eagle Police Department. Please write “Shop with a Cop” in the memo line. Donations can be made at the following locations:

Vail Police Department

Attention: Brian Flynn – Shop with a Cop

75 South Frontage RD West

Vail, CO 81657

Avon Police Department

Attention: Rio Burgess – Shop with a Cop

60 Buck Creek Road

PO Box 975

Avon, CO 81620

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Attention: Deputy Lisa Vasquez – Shop with a Cop

970-376-7036

885 Chambers Ave

PO BOX 359

Eagle, CO 81631

Eagle Police Department

Attention: Dominik Scriver – Shop with a Cop

970-445-0243

200 Broadway

PO BOX 609

Eagle, CO 81631

Special thanks to all the individuals and business that have already generously donated to the event, including Walmart, The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, 4 Eagle Ranch and The Four Seasons Vail.

Thanks as well to the additional agencies volunteering their time, including Colorado State Patrol, Vail Fire & Emergency Services, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Eagle County Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting, Vail Transit, Avon Transit, Core Transit and Vail Public Safety Communications Center.

For questions or comments regarding the Shop with a Cop event, contact Brian Flynn of the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2200 at bflynn@vail.gov or Lisa Vasquez of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-376-7036 or at lisa.vasquez@eaglecounty.us.

