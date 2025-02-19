Commissioners name Close as Eagle County Clerk and Recorder

Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on naming Becky Close as Eagle County Clerk and Recorder:

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution today naming Becky Close as Eagle County Clerk and Recorder, effective immediately. Close submitted a letter of interest and resume when the Board announced its intention to appoint the position after it became vacant in early January. Based on her submitted materials, she was identified as a final candidate and then participated in an interview process among other finalists before the Board selected her to become Clerk and Recorder.



Close has served as the Certified Town Clerk of Gypsum since 2021. In that capacity, she led the administration of municipal operations, as well as developed and managed Town Council agendas, including coordinating public notifications and facilitating transparent communication between elected officials and constituents. She also oversaw the administration of municipal elections, ensuring adherence to legal standards and promoting voter engagement. And she issued and managed various licenses, including business, contractor, liquor, and tobacco permits, among other duties the Board found relevant.



“I am deeply honored to have received this appointment to become Eagle County’s new Clerk and Recorder,” said Close. “I believe my experience as Gypsum’s Town Clerk will lend itself well to overseeing this important office. I understand the critical functions of the position, including acting as the chief election officer to ensure transparent and fair elections, maintaining accurate public records, issuing vital licenses, and fostering partnerships with state agencies to deliver efficient services. My family and I live, work, and play in Eagle County. I have been a proud resident of Gypsum for more than a decade, and I am deeply committed to the well-being and prosperity of our community. I look forward to joining the Eagle County team and working with constituents across the county.”



“We are thrilled to announce that Becky Close will be taking over as Eagle County Clerk and Recorder,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “We had a highly competitive pool of qualified candidates, but Becky stood out as someone with a terrific combination of experience, management capabilities, and local relationships to continue the legacy of excellence of this important office.”



The Clerk and Recorder is an elected position. When elected officials vacate office, the Board of County Commissioners appoints a qualified person to fill the vacancy until a successor is elected according to law. In this case, Becky Close will serve from Feb. 18, 2025 until the next general election in November 2026, at which time she will be eligible to run for the office if desired. The winner of the election will then fill out the remainder of the current term of the Clerk and Recorder, expiring January 12, 2027, and will also start a new four-year term on that date. Thereafter, the Clerk and Recorder would be required to run for office at intervals, as all elected county officials are required to do.