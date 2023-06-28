Colorado to see more than $820 million in funds for broadband from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

The state of Colorado this week issued the following press release, in conjunction with the state’s two U.S. senators, announcing more than $820 million in federal funding from the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for broadband high-speed Internet throughout the state:

Today, Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed the announcement from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) that Colorado was awarded $826,522,650.41 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD)program.

The BEAD program is the largest broadband investment in American history, and provides funding to build essential infrastructure and connect communities to high-speed internet. The program is based on Bennet’s bipartisanBRIDGE Act, which was incorporated into the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“It is unacceptable that millions of Americans – disproportionately from rural areas, low-income neighborhoods, and communities of color – still lack access to the internet. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included historic broadband funding to close the digital divide and help every family participate in the 21st century economy,” said Bennet. “There is no state more prepared than Colorado to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity and bring every family, small business, and community online.”

“Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re connecting every household to affordable, high-speed internet so Coloradans can access telehealth services, virtual classes, run their small businesses, and so much more,” said Hickenlooper.

“This exciting federal support builds upon our work to make sure Coloradans can access high-speed, reliable internet. Here in Colorado, we continue to make bold progress towards our goal of connecting 99% of Colorado households to affordable, high-speed broadband by 2027 and we welcome the needed federal support to help connect more Coloradans,” said Polis.

The BEAD program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs in all 50 states and territories. The program prioritizes unserved and underserved locations that have no or very slow internet access. In Colorado, 10 percent of locations are unserved or underserved, and 190,850 households lack access to the internet. For the most up-to-date information, please visit the Colorado Broadband Mapping Hub.

The BEAD program is based on the bipartisan BRIDGE Act that Bennet introduced in June 2021 to provide $40 billion in flexible broadband funding to states, Tribal governments, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia to ensure all Americans have access to affordable high-speed internet.