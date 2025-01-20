Colorado Snowsports Museum announces 2025 Through the Lens series

The Colorado Snowsports Museum recently issued the following press release on its 2025 Through the Lens series lineup:

The Colorado Snowsports Museum announces the 2025 lineup of Through the Lens, its annual series designed to inspire and engage all ages with captivating stories of snow sports history, culture, innovation, and trailblazing achievements.

Through the Lens kicks off on Wednesday, January 15, with a special screening of White Ribbon of Livin’, a documentary by Trailer Tom and Nate Dogggg. The film captures the thrilling quest to be the first chair on opening day at as many ski resorts as possible. Join them after the movie for a Q&A as well as give-aways of movie posters and Blu-ray discs of the film.

Through the Lens sponsorship opportunities are available.

Through the Lens 2025, Series Schedule:

Full Circle Everest with Eddie Taylor & Philip Henderson. Hear from two members of the first all-Black team to summit Mount Everest in 2022. Wednesday, February 19: The Lost Mountaineers Screening and Q&A with Ben Appleby and Antonella Previdi. A historical documentary about the 25 soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division who tragically perished at Lake Garda in 1945, followed by a virtual Q&A with the filmmakers.

For the Love of Gear: Outdoor and Snowsports History with Rachel Gross & Trent Bush. Delve into Colorado’s outdoor and snow sports gear history, featuring Rachel Gross, author of Shopping All the Way to the Woods, and industry expert Trent Bush. Saturday, March 15 & Sunday, March 16: Ravinos: Community, Tradition, Wail. Discover the 50+ year history of Vail’s original snowboard gang, The Ravinos.

Tickets and Details:

Cost: $20 (Members), $25 (Non-Members)

Time: Doors open at 5:15 PM; presentations begin at 6:00 PM

Location: Colorado Snowsports Museum, Vail

Tickets: Visit snowsportsmuseum.org

Information: https://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/blog/ttl2025

Proceeds benefit the Museum’s nonprofit mission to celebrate Colorado snow sports by telling stories that educate and inspire others to seek adventure.

Support Our Mission:

To bring these exciting programs to life, the Museum invites individuals and organizations to contribute. Your support helps cover speaker fees, travel costs, promotional materials, and refreshments. Email jen@snowsportsmuseum.org to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

Underwriting Benefits:

Name recognition at events and in marketing materials

Six complimentary tickets with reserved seating

About the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame:

Located in the heart of Vail, the Colorado Snowsports Museum is a vibrant hub for storytelling and community, connecting enthusiasts, historians, and newcomers with the spirit of winter sports. Join us for Through the Lens and experience the passion and innovation that make snow sports unforgettable. Learn more and consider supporting the Museum by becoming a member: www.snowsportsmuseum.org.