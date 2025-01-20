Colorado Snowsports Museum announces 2025 Through the Lens series

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colorado Snowsports Museum recently issued the following press release on its 2025 Through the Lens series lineup:
The Colorado Snowsports Museum announces the 2025 lineup of Through the Lens, its annual series designed to inspire and engage all ages with captivating stories of snow sports history, culture, innovation, and trailblazing achievements.
Through the Lens kicks off on Wednesday, January 15, with a special screening of White Ribbon of Livin’, a documentary by Trailer Tom and Nate Dogggg. The film captures the thrilling quest to be the first chair on opening day at as many ski resorts as possible. Join them after the movie for a Q&A as well as give-aways of movie posters and Blu-ray discs of the film.
Proceeds benefit the Museum’s nonprofit mission to celebrate Colorado snow sports by telling stories that educate and inspire others to seek adventure.
About the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame:
Located in the heart of Vail, the Colorado Snowsports Museum is a vibrant hub for storytelling and community, connecting enthusiasts, historians, and newcomers with the spirit of winter sports. Join us for Through the Lens and experience the passion and innovation that make snow sports unforgettable. Learn more and consider supporting the Museum by becoming a member: www.snowsportsmuseum.org.