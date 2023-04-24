Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame unveils Class of 2023

The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame last week issued the following press release on its Class of 2023:

The nominations have been submitted and votes were cast by snow sports industry professionals, and today the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the Class of 2023, an inspiring group of snow sports enthusiasts representing a wide range of people from across Colorado and from the industry.

“Every class of inductees is different and this year we celebrate individuals who have dedicated their lives to educating, inspiring, and preserving snow sports in Colorado. This class truly represents what the Colorado Snowsports Museum is all about,” said Jennifer Mason, Executive Director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame. “We’re proud of the Class of 2023; each person represents a unique area of Colorado and illustrates the fact that Colorado as a whole leads the way in snow sports.”

The 2023 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Class:

Cheryl Jensen – Inspirational

Cheryl Jensen’s contribution to the snow sports community has been lifesaving. She founded The Vail Veterans Program which introduces Veterans to alpine sports both independently and with loved ones. By keeping Veterans active from the beginning of their recovery, their mental and physical health is greatly improved, giving them hope and confidence in their future. Many Veterans who have experienced Cheryl’s generosity and kindness have made Colorado their home, becoming leaders in their communities and champions in Paralympic sports and life.

Hilaree Nelson – Athlete | Inspirational

​Hilaree Nelson was among the most accomplished ski mountaineers and alpinists on the planet. ​ She is well-known for her “firsts” such as summiting and skiing 8,000-meter peaks around the world, notably becoming the first woman to summit two 8000-meter peaks (Everest and Lhotse) in a 24-hour period. Additionally, Hilaree leveraged her platform to bring attention to pertinent issues such as climate change and to empower young girls and women. She subconsciously and consciously opened doors and changed the rules of equity and access for the next generation. ​

John Norton – Sport Builder

​During John’s career in Crested Butte and Aspen, he simply made the Colorado ski resorts and communities better. His contributions to marketing programs, special events, community alliance-building, and the guest experience encouraged other resort leaders to seek out other opportunities and programs to keep pace. Among his many accomplishments are pioneering non-stop airline programs, founding the adaptive program at Crested Butte, introducing “ski-free” programs to attract new customers, and convincing the Aspen Ski Corporation to lift the snowboard ban to develop a four-mountain experience to accommodate all demographics, abilities, and lifestyles. ​

Sandy Hildner – Sport Builder

​Diverse trailblazer extraordinaire, Sandy trained with the University of Colorado Men’s Ski Team before there was a women’s ski team. Inspiring women athletes, she won National Championships, the Roch Cup in 1967, and raced Olympic downhill in 1968. Sandy innovated Lange boots and was one of only two women in the ski hardgoods industry in the 1960s. She was first female coach of the Winter Park Ski Team, embedding world-class skiing techniques and the mental preparation necessary to excel at the highest levels. Sandy led Copper Mountain’s Over the Hill Gang for 20 seasons and was instrumental in offering women’s clinics. ​

Seth Masia – Inspirational

​Few Colorado-based ski writers are respected as widely as Seth Masia. He was a key editor and writer for SKI Magazine at the peak of its influence and pioneered online ski journalism. His tenure with SKI Magazine, his Presidency of the International Skiing History Association, along with numerous books, articles, and skiing-related internet accomplishments are notable. His leadership has been built on the work of his predecessors to create an unparalleled record of snow sports history. ​

“We are delighted to announce the class of 2023, which represents a tremendous and diverse group of athletes, sports builders and inspirational individuals from all across the state of Colorado from Boulder to Crested Butte to Telluride,” said Bill Tomcich, longtime board member of the Colorado Snowsports Museum and chairman of the Hall of Fame Committee.

Hall of Fame candidates are nominated under the established criteria of Athlete, Sport Builder, Inspirational, or Pioneer categories, with the Hall of Fame Nomination Committee evaluating and confirming the nominees to move on to the final ballot. The 140-member Hall of Fame Voting Panel is comprised of current Hall of Fame members, key snow sports industry representatives, snow sports resorts, and the Hall’s board of directors. Learn more about our Hall of Fame here, https://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/hall-of-fame .

The annual induction ceremony – an inspiring, family-friendly event – will take place on Sunday, August 27 at the beautiful Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colorado. The open-air event is a great way to celebrate the inductees and Colorado snow sports, and ticket prices start at just $50 for adults, with all proceeds going to support the Colorado Snowsports Museum, a non-profit organization, and the State of Colorado’s official snow sports museum. Tickets will be available soon.