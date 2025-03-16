Colorado lawmakers unite in bipartisan stand to protect public lands

Conservation Colorado recently issued the following press release on the Colorado Legislature last week passing Senate Joint Resolution 25-009, “Protection of Colorado’s Public Lands”:

Last week, the Colorado legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 25-009, “Protection of Colorado’s Public Lands,” reaffirming the state’s commitment to keeping public lands under federal stewardship.

Sponsored by Sen. Roberts (D), Sen. Catlin (R), Speaker McCluskie (D) and Rep. Taggart (R), SJR25-009 passed unanimously out of the Senate with all present senators added on as co-sponsors. The resolution recognizes the environmental, economic and cultural significance of Colorado’s public lands while declaring bipartisan opposition to any efforts to sell or privatize them.

Colorado is home to more than 22 million acres of public lands under the management of federal agencies, providing clean air and water, economic opportunities and invaluable outdoor recreation access to our local communities. But recent congressional proposals that facilitate the privatization of public lands have put Colorado’s lands — and the communities who depend on them — at risk. Selling or privatizing Colorado’s public lands would strip environmental protections that safeguard our clean air and water, leaving rural and low-income communities to face the worst of the effects.

The bipartisan support for this resolution highlights the immense contributions that public lands provide to the state economy and local industries like agriculture, ranching and outdoor recreation. In 2023, Colorado’s outdoor recreation industry alone brought in over $17 billion and supported approximately 132,500 jobs.

Coloradans also overwhelmingly support keeping public lands in public hands. The 2025 Colorado College State of the Rockies poll revealed that over two-thirds of Coloradans oppose public land sell-offs and the 2024 poll indicated that 84% support the creation of new national parks, monuments and wildlife refuges. The passage of this resolution represents the unified commitment to the preservation of Colorado’s public lands.

Resolution sponsors along with Conservation Colorado and organizations across the state support this bipartisan effort to protect Colorado’s landscapes.

Statements from Gov. Polis, resolution sponsors and Conservation Colorado

“In Colorado protecting and celebrating our iconic public lands and waters is a bipartisan value. We’re known for our world-class outdoors and recreation that attract millions of visitors, support good-paying jobs, drive local economies, and sustain wildlife. I am thrilled to celebrate this bipartisan resolution to say clearly: we will always fight to keep our public lands open for all Coloradans to enjoy,” said Governor Polis.

“Coming from Western Colorado, I understand firsthand the critical role public lands play in our water resources, supporting our agricultural heritage through grazing access, and mitigating the effects of drought. Protecting these lands is essential for the long-term health of our watersheds and our communities,” said Sen. Catlin.

“Public lands fuel our rural businesses, from outfitters and guides to local restaurants and shops, revitalizing our main streets and creating jobs. This resolution shows we value the entrepreneurs, small businesses and thriving local economies that depend on these lands. Protecting them is an investment in the economic well-being of rural Colorado,” said Rep. Taggart.

“These lands are not merely scenic backdrops; they are the very heart of our communities, the foundation of our identity as Coloradans. They are where individuals and families connect with nature and with one another. They sustain us as individuals and our economies, safeguard our clean water and provide unparalleled opportunities for recreation. This bipartisan resolution is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring these lands remain accessible to all and protected, not just for us today, but for generations to come,” said Sen. Roberts.

“Our public lands are the foundation of our Colorado identity. They are vital to supporting our iconic wildlife populations, meeting the needs of our state and ensuring we have wild places for recreation and solitude. This bipartisan resolution demonstrates our shared commitment to protecting these lands for our wildlife, for our wild places and for all Coloradans — today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” Speaker McCluskieemphasized.

“This resolution is a testament to the unified voice of Colorado lawmakers and the strong public sentiment for protecting our public lands. It sends a clear message that Colorado’s public lands are not for sale and that their preservation is paramount for the well-being of our environment and communities,” said Brien Webster, Conservation Colorado’s public lands campaign manager.