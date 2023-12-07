Coggin, Davis to Serve as Vail Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem

The Town of Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on the newly elected Vail Town Council selecting Travis Coggin and Barry Davis as mayor and mayor pro tem respectively on Tuesday:

Travis Coggin and Barry Davis will serve as mayor and mayor pro tem, respectively, for the next two years following an organizational meeting of the Vail Town Council. The two were unanimously elected by their colleagues following a swearing-in ceremony of the incoming Town Council members on Dec. 5 which seated incumbent Jonathan Staufer, previous council member Dave Chapin, and newcomers Reid Phillips and Sam Biszantz. Current member Pete Seibert, who is serving the second half of a four-year term, rounds out the seven-member council.

Mayor Travis Coggin is in the middle of his second four-year term on the Vail Town Council after his re-election in November 2021. He served as mayor pro tem from 2021 to 2023. Coggin moved to Vail in 1988 and graduated from Vail Mountain School. He attended the University of Colorado at Boulder where he received an undergraduate degree in International Affairs and Political Science as well as an MBA with an emphasis on Real Estate and Finance.

While on Town Council, Coggin has focused on strengthening the Vail community by supporting the acquisition and development of deed restricted homes for locals, supporting local schools and small businesses. In 2019 he championed the idea of a new community focused event, the Vail Social. The annual community event hosts 600+ community members from throughout the valley for a potluck dinner in downtown Vail.

Professionally, Coggin is involved with real estate planning, brokerage, investment, development, and construction both locally and nationally. Outside of work, Travis can be found exploring the Vail Valley on hikes, bike rides and backcountry skiing.

Mayor Pro Tem Barry Davis is serving his first term as a Vail Town Council member after being elected to a four-year term in 2021. He moved to Vail after graduating from college to pursue his love of outdoor recreation in the mountains.

Since being elected, Davis has been named to represent council on the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council, Eagle Country Regional Transit Authority Formation Committee and the Sustainable Destination Steering Committee.

In his professional life, Davis has been involved in the creation of several hospitality businesses. Currently he and his wife Pamela operate a catering company and continue to serve Vail locals and guests alike. In his free time Davis can most likely be found biking Vail’s North Trail, fly fishing on Gore Creek or trying to keep up with his son on the slopes of Vail Mountain.

Prior to today’s leadership elections, Kim Langmaid had served as Vail mayor since 2021. She became term-limited in November.

The Town Council meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Agendas are posted on the town’s website at www.vail.gov. Community members are encouraged to attend in person or watch a live stream online at www.highfivemedia.org or at www.facebook.com/TownofVail.