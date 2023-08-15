Chris Anthony announced as MC for the 2023 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Celebration

Chris Anthony in action (Rex Keep photo).

The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame recently issued the following press release on local ski-film star Chris Anthony hosting the HOF’s 2023 Celebration slated for Aug. 27 in Vail:

The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame is thrilled to invite Chris Anthony back to the stage as the host of the 2023 Celebration slated for August 27th in Vail, Colorado. Chris was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Since his induction, Chris has stayed active in the snow sports industry through his recent award-winning 10th Mountain Division documentary, “Mission Mt. Mangart.” Chris joins us from all facets of the snow sports industry as a skier, public figure, fundraiser, historian, and inspiration to many.

“Being asked to MC the 2023 inductions this August in Vail is truly an honor. I am looking forward to this event as well as introducing the latest most amazing class.” – Chris Anthony

VAIL, Colo. – August 14, 2023 – For more than 27 years, Colorado native Chris Anthony traveled as a member of the Warren Miller film team. During his career, he freelanced for several publications, co-authored a guidebook, commissioned and wrote a screenplay, and hosted and produced several television and film projects. He has also volunteered thousands of hours for several charitable organizations, raising over $1 million on their behalf, prior to building his own youth outreach project. In recent years, Chris has dedicated his time to the documentary project: “Mission Mt. Mangart.” This film tells the story of the first American ski troop – the 10th Mountain Division. It showcases the soldiers’ resilience and determination in the face of adversity and offers a unique and captivating perspective on a pivotal moment in world history. Proceeds from screening this film benefit the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project.

As a Hall of Fame inductee himself, Chris knows just how important hosting this night is to the 2023 inductees, their families, friends, and all that attend each year. Chris explains: “The night I was inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame in 2018 was almost surreal. I looked out amongst the audience that night and realized I was being recognized by those that I had grown up idolizing.”

Make it a ski day in August! Bring your ski and snowboarding buddies. This event is open to the public and will take place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the beautiful Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colorado. New this year, the event has a shortened program, running from 4:30 pm to approximately 6:30 pm – with the gates opening at 3:30 pm. Lawn tickets start at just $50 for adults and children under 18 are free. Learn more and purchase your tickets:https://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/shop/2022celebrationtix.

Chris goes on to say, “…when you visit the Colorado Snowsports Museum and look at the list of inductees, one quickly realizes how many millions of lives have been impacted by those that have been inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame. The snow sports industry has defined Colorado’s history over the last 100 years. This is truly one of the most important industries our state has.”

Learn more about the Class of 2023 here: https://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/blog/hof2023

And the Annual Award winners for this year here: https://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/blog/2023aas