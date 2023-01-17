Chasing Rabbits, Vail’s newest entertainment venue, is now fully open to the public

Chasing Rabbits on Tuesday issued the following press release on being fully open:

[January 17, 2023 – Vail, CO] – Chasing Rabbits, a unique entertainment venue for families, adults, locals, and tourists alike, nestled within Vail Village, is now open. The captivating space located within Solaris Plaza offers many experiences under one roof including dining, cinema, a speakeasy, library lounge, and a revamped arcade.

Each space within Chasing Rabbits evokes a different experience, guided by impeccable design and detail, and individualized menus.

Created by Solaris Group, a Vail-based boutique development firm behind some of North America’s most iconic resort properties, the exciting new addition to Vail’s nightlife scene, designed by Rockwell Group, is the product of a two-year journey of concept development, design, and construction. The award-winning, interdisciplinary architecture and design firm worked with Solaris Group to re-envision the 13,000 square-foot space to create a destination that would be a first of its kind in Vail – or any ski resort – and delight and intrigue a new generation of guests and residents.

“Developing such a unique project for our ski town was both challenging and rewarding,” says Sharon Cohn, President at Solaris Group. “We set out to create a destination that would offer multiple opportunities for entertainment and dining while also maintaining the distinctive heartbeat of our community.”

Marcus Cascio, Director of Hospitality at Solaris Group, continues, “We are thrilled to bring the ultimate Après Ski and nightlife destination to Vail. Chasing Rabbits offers an approachable destination for the entire family after a day on the slopes, or a trendy dinner and nightlife venue for those who are looking for a delightful distraction of bespoke experiences for dining, sipping, and playing.”

Chasing Rabbits is comprised of four spaces – The Restaurant, The Library, Rabbit Hole and Moon Rabbit – offering a myriad of experiences within each room. From films, to live music, a resident DJ, comedy shows, bingo nights, and more, the options are endless once you enter the rabbit hole.

The signature Mediterranean restaurant features a light, airy environment with minimalist influences and a materiality that matches its rugged mountain surroundings. Upon entering, guests have a view of the restaurant’s centerpiece—a monumental glass fireplace with a sculptural, riveted marble hood suspended from the ceiling and a marble deck, sitting on a chevron wood accent floor. Arched walnut portals delineate the bar and lounge from the main dining room, and antique mirror ceiling panels elongate the room, while alabaster wall sconces and custom banquette sconces add a layer of ambiance.

The Restaurant menu features Mediterranean influences utilizing light, bright, and citrusy flavors, perfect for the active lifestyle of Vail. The cocktail program focuses on classic cocktails with a Mediterranean influence, using spirits from Greece, Sicily, and Sardinia.

Guests can easily walk into a new experience after visiting The Restaurant and make their way to The Library – an eclectic, quirky lounge with surprise halo lighting interwoven throughout. Nestled between towering walls of books, The Library offers pre-dinner cocktails, full-service dinner, late-night libations, and everything in between.

East meets West down the hall at Moon Rabbit, which is entered through a secret panelized door. A journey through a hallway of reflective red marquee lighting will lead guests to a richly textured immersive room draped in velvet. The walls are adorned with a hand-woven rope screen by Brooklyn artist Chelsea Plumb, offering the perfect juxtaposition to the floral wallcovering in the ceiling coffers above.

The speakeasy bar, inspired by the Chinese tale of the Moon Rabbit creating the elixir of life, offers world-class service and laid-back atmosphere. The menu in this decadent room will focus on light bites including dim sum with artistic cocktails in elaborate presentations.

A mirrored infinity corridor begins the journey to Rabbit Hole, a game lounge room, club, and screening room that takes guests back in time to an 80’s arcade. As guests enter Rabbit Hole, they are welcomed by classic and modern-day arcade games such as Pacman, Skee-Ball, and Twister, as well as a full bar, movie screens and a photo booth. Within the playful space guests can choose from a menu of elevated childhood favorites and 80’s- and Tiki-influenced cocktails focus on quality ingredients.

A revamped cinema experience at Rabbit Hole and Moon Rabbit will keep the best traditions alive while personalizing the movie-going experience. Afternoon film screenings in Rabbit Hole will entertain the little ones, while adults can enjoy films in Moon Rabbit.

Additional programming includes DJ’s, live jazz performances in Moon Rabbit, Bingo nights in Rabbit Hole, comedy shows, special events, and more. Dates, ticketing, and more info can be found on the Chasing Rabbits website.

Chasing Rabbits will offer a membership with perks including early access to reservations, discounts on food and beverages, and exclusive member only events. Stay tuned for more details coming soon.

Chasing Rabbits is located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 104, 81657, Vail, CO. For more information please visit www.chasingrabbitsvail.com.