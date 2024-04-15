Chasing Rabbits presents Holidaze Party with Julia Sandstorm for 420

Chasing Rabbits in Vail recently issued the following press release on its ski-season-ending Holidaze Party with Julia Sandstorm:

As the ski season comes to a close, Chasing Rabbits is gearing up for an epic celebration to mark the end of an incredible season on the slopes. Celebrate the end of the season with the Holidaze Party with Julia Sandstorm, promising an unforgettable night of music, festivities, and camaraderie, just in time for 420.

Holidaze Party with Julia Sandstorm

Saturday, April 20th at 10PM

Rabbit Hole

$15 Presale, $25 Door| 21+

Link to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holidaze-feat-julia-sandstorm-tickets-881458595387?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Join Chasing Rabbits as they bid farewell to another incredible ski season in style, with a nod to 420. Julia Sandstorm will blow the crowd away with her signature blend of Afro house stemming from the roots of blues beats, soulful vocals, heavy percussion, and a touch of rock ‘n roll and old school R&B.

Julia Sandstorm is known for her collaboration with renowned artists such as Rufus Du Sol, Swedish House Mafia, Bob Moses, LCD Soundsystem, and Vintage Culture. Julia promises to ignite the dance floor with her electrifying performance this 420 in the Rabbit Hole. Tickets to the Holidaze Party presented by Native Roots will range from $15-25 per person. This event is 21+, doors open at 10 PM. For information about VIP tables and bottle service contact VIP@chasingrabbitsvail.com.

Chasing Rabbits is located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 104, 81657, Vail, CO. For more information please visit www.chasingrabbitsvail.com.