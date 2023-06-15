Chasing Rabbits 2023 June events in Vail

Chasing Rabbits in Vail recently issued the following release on its June events:

From bingo, to a concert series, and a Summer Solstice Dinner, there is something for everyone in the month of June at Chasing Rabbits, Vail's ultimate entertainment and dining venue.

Summer Solstice Dinner (On the Plaza)

Wednesday, June 21

6pm – 9pm

$90

Wednesday, June 21

6pm – 9pm

$90

Celebrate the longest day of the year with Chasing Rabbits on their outdoor patio in Solaris Plaza on Wednesday, June 21. This midsummer dinner is the perfect excuse to feast on a variety of Chasing Rabbits’ new summer dishes (served family style), all while taking advantage of the extra daylight! Guests can enjoy handmade flower crowns, interactive games on the lawn, as well as great vibes all night long.

Come in your festive attire or even wear all white, and celebrate the official start of summer!

Bingo Night in Rabbit Hole

Every Monday

7pm – 9pm

Feeling Lucky? Come on down to the Rabbit Hole and try your luck at Bingo every Monday from 7-9pm. Guests can join local favorite – Matt Gianetti and the rest of the Vail Valley for a fun-filled night with great entertainment and amazing prizes. Here’s your chance to eat, drink, and show off your bingo skills!

Karaoke with Sandman

Every Tuesday

9pm-12pm

Get the party started every Tuesday night with Karaoke at Chasing Rabbits. Whether you’re looking for a fun night out or just want to show off your singing skills to your friends, swing by the Rabbit Hole at Chasing Rabbits and sing your heart out with local host Sandman. Guests can enjoy shareable foods and a cocktail or two for what is bound to be a night filled with great entertainment and even better music. This event is 21+.

Jazz in Moon Rabbit

Every Thursday

8pm – 11pm

Get ready to get down and let the music sweep you off your feet inside Vail’s one and only speakeasy, Moon Rabbit. This hidden gem will be jazzing it up with a rotating jazz band every Thursday from 8pm – 11pm. A cover fee will be charged to guests at the door for entry. This event is 21+. First come, first served seating- No ticket required.

Lucky Fridays

Every Friday

9pm-1am

Dance the night away in Vail’s hottest new club, Chasing Rabbits. Follow the cool kids and join us in the Rabbit Hole for a full-blown dance party every Friday with Lando and friends. A cover fee will be charged to guests at the door for entry. For information about VIP tables and bottle service contact VIP@chasingrabbitsvail.com.

Cottontail Concert Series

Every Sunday

7pm-10pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy live music at the Cottontail Concert Series every Sunday from 7pm – 10pm at Chasing Rabbits. With new bands each week, guests can jam out to family friendly favorites all summer long. The fun doesn’t stop there, guests can enjoy arcade games and specially crafted food for all to share!

Chasing Rabbits is located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 104, 81657, Vail, CO. For more information please visit www.chasingrabbitsvail.com.