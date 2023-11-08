Chapin earns most votes for Vail Town Council in unofficial, preliminary results

In unofficial preliminary Vail Town Council election results as of 11 p.m., Tuesday, former Vail Mayor Dave Chapin was the top vote-getter with 779 votes, followed by Reid Phillips with 743, incumbent Jonathan Staufer with 702 and Sam Biszantz with 627.

Dave Chapin

The top three vote-getters are elected to four-year terms, with the fourth highest vote-getter earning a two-year term.

Here’s the latest update from the Town of Vail:

These are the unofficial preliminary election results as of 11 p.m.

The 10 Vail Town Council candidates per the ballot order are as follows:

Scott McBride 380 Dave Chapin 779 Jack Bergey 179 Jonathan Josef Staufer 702 Brian Sipes 475 Christine Santucci 571 John B. Rediker 339 Sam Biszantz 627 Dave Tucker 426 Reid Phillips 743

In the county seat of Eagle, Nick Sunday was the top vote-getter for Eagle Town Board with 1,215 votes, followed by Jamie Woodworth Foral at 1,199 votes, and Bryan K. Woods at 1,164 votes, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder. The top three vote-getters win seats on the Eagle Town Board.

And local school district taxing question 5A was headed to defeat 51.8 to 48.1 percent, while 5B was leading 53.3 to 46.7 percent.

Proposition HH, a Democrat-backed property tax relief proposal, appeared headed to defeat in preliminary unofficial results, both in Eagle County (55.7 to 44.2 percent) and statewide. Prop II, boosting universal preschool with tobacco tax money, was headed for victory both in Eagle County and statewide.

“We’re disappointed Proposition HH didn’t pass, but we’re thrilled that Proposition II will put people ahead of tobacco companies,” Chair of the Colorado Democratic Party Shad Murib wrote in a statement.

“The next frontier of Colorado politics is local and we’re excited about the pending results in Woodland Park, Douglas County, Jefferson County, Lakewood, Adams12, and more,” Murib added. “Coloradans are rejecting MAGA far-right extremists who put their politics ahead of our kids and cities.

“While many votes are still being counted, I want to thank election officials for their tireless work. Colorado leads the nation in safe and secure elections — we look forward to building on local victories in 2024.”

Gov. Jared Polis issued the following statement on Prop II passing:

“This year, we saw historic demand from Colorado families for free universal preschool. Coloradans value early childhood education and I am thrilled people voted in favor of providing more funding for our free universal preschool program that is saving families money, and this voter-approved measure will help fund more preschool for kids. Thank you to all voters who made their voices heard, and thank you for continuing Colorado’s clear history of supporting early education,” Polis said.