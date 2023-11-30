Chandler-Henry honored by Colorado Counties Inc with Distinguished Service Award

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry being recognized with the Distinguished Service Award by Colorado Counties, Inc. (CCI):

Chandler-Henry

Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry was recognized last night with the Distinguished Service Award by Colorado Counties, Inc. (CCI) at the CCI annual conference.



“Commissioner Chandler-Henry avoids the limelight,” said fellow commissioners Matt Scherr and Jeanne McQueeney in their award nomination. “Instead she works towards a positive outcome for everyone. For those of us fortunate enough to witness her selfless style, we learn to find common ground before we find difference, to speak with purpose, not for effect, and to forge relationships before victories.”



The Distinguished Service Award recognizes a commissioner whose work extends beyond the county level and ultimately benefits all Colorado counties. In addition to her tireless work as an Eagle County Commissioner, Chandler-Henry serves in statewide leadership positions addressing critical concerns such as drought, water quality, public lands, and economic resiliency.



The Distinguished Service Award focuses on both quality and length of service. In determining the recipient of this award each year, the Awards Committee looks at the length of service as a commissioner and their contributions over time. The recipient of this award is someone who regularly and unselfishly devotes her time and energy to the “greater good” whether that is in her county, region, or throughout the state. The commissioner receiving the CCI Distinguished Service Award is universally recognized for unselfish service and often “sets the standard” by which accomplishments and commitment are measured.



Governed by a board of directors consisting of eight commissioners from across the state, CCI focuses on information, education, and legislative representation. CCI strives to keep member counties up-to-date on issues that directly impact county operations. At the same time, CCI works to present a united voice to the Colorado General Assembly and other government and regulatory bodies to help shape the future.



###ESPAÑOL###



La comisionada Kathy Chandler-Henry recibe el Premio al Servicio Distinguido



29 de noviembre de 2023 – La comisionada del Condado de Eagle, Kathy Chandler-Henry, fue reconocida anoche con el Premio al Servicio Distinguido por Colorado Counties, Inc. (CCI) en la conferencia anual del CCI.



“La comisionada Chandler-Henry evita ser el centro de atención”, dijeron sus compañeros comisionados Matt Scherr y Jeanne McQueeney en su nominación al premio. “En lugar de eso, trabaja para lograr un resultado positivo para todos. Aquellos de nosotros que tenemos la suerte de ser testigos de su estilo desinteresado, aprendemos a encontrar puntos en común antes de encontrar diferencias, a hablar con un propósito, no para lograr un efecto, y a forjar relaciones antes que victorias”.



El Premio al Servicio Distinguido reconoce a un comisionado cuyo trabajo se extiende más allá del nivel del condado y, en última instancia, beneficia a todos los condados de Colorado. Además de su incansable trabajo como comisionada del Condado de Eagle, Chandler-Henry ocupa puestos de liderazgo en todo el estado que abordan preocupaciones críticas como la sequía, la calidad del agua, las tierras públicas y la resiliencia económica.



El Premio al Servicio Distinguido se centra tanto en la calidad como en la duración del servicio. Para determinar el destinatario de este premio cada año, el Comité de Premios analiza la duración del servicio como comisionado y sus contribuciones a lo largo del tiempo. El destinatario de este premio es alguien que dedica regular y desinteresadamente su tiempo y energía al “bien común”, ya sea en su condado, región o en todo el estado. El comisionado que recibe el Premio al Servicio Distinguido del CCI es universalmente reconocido por su servicio desinteresado y, a menudo, “establece el estándar” mediante el cual se miden los logros y el compromiso.



Gobernada por una junta directiva compuesta por ocho comisionados de todo el estado, el CCI se enfoca en información, educación y representación legislativa. El CCI se esfuerza por mantener actualizados a los condados miembros sobre temas que afectan directamente las operaciones de los condados. Al mismo tiempo, el CCI trabaja para presentar una voz unida ante la Asamblea General de Colorado y otros organismos gubernamentales y reguladores para ayudar a dar forma al futuro.