Celebrate Sustainability this April at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley recently issued the following press release on celebrating sustainability:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley – which is proud to be Colorado’s first Silver LEED certified hotel – will celebrate its sustainability efforts this April with a wide variety of events, including food & drink specials and an Earth Day yoga class.

The Westin Riverfront has long been a leader in environmentally friendly lodging. Awarded Actively Green Certification from Eagle County’s Walking Mountains Science Center, the resort has pledged to eliminate all single-use plastic products this year.

Special eco-friendly events happening at The Westin Riverfront this April include:

Viva Abejas Cocktail & Cheesecake Specials in Stoke & Rye – Served through Monday, April 22nd

Stoke & Rye is serving a special whiskey cocktail “The Beekeeper” and a Honey Vanilla Cheesecake featuring honeycomb, mint and mixed berries and served with flambéed Grand Marnier to help celebrate Chef Richard Sandoval’s new book Viva Abejas. Published last year in both English and Spanish, the book is a study into sustainability and the food cycle for early readers and bee enthusiasts alike. All proceeds from the book sales go to the World Bee Project.

Nature at Night – Monday, April 8th from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Join us in The Westin Riverfront lobby for the final interactive educational event with Walking Mountains Science Center this ski season. Free & open to all, topics for this weekly hands-on program range from astronomy to the different types of birds and animals found in the Vail Valley.

Refreshing Cocktails in The Lookout – Served daily through April 30th

Sip a refreshing “Nature’s Nectar” cocktail in The Lookout lobby bar, made with Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Palisade Peaches, ginger, apple cider vinegar, honey, maple, lemon and orange.

Root Down Rise Up Yoga – Monday, April 22nd at 5:30 p.m.