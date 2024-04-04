Celebrate Sustainability this April at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley recently issued the following press release on celebrating sustainability:
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley – which is proud to be Colorado’s first Silver LEED certified hotel – will celebrate its sustainability efforts this April with a wide variety of events, including food & drink specials and an Earth Day yoga class.
The Westin Riverfront has long been a leader in environmentally friendly lodging. Awarded Actively Green Certification from Eagle County’s Walking Mountains Science Center, the resort has pledged to eliminate all single-use plastic products this year.
Special eco-friendly events happening at The Westin Riverfront this April include:
Viva Abejas Cocktail & Cheesecake Specials in Stoke & Rye – Served through Monday, April 22nd
Nature at Night – Monday, April 8th from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Refreshing Cocktails in The Lookout – Served daily through April 30th
Root Down Rise Up Yoga – Monday, April 22nd at 5:30 p.m.
