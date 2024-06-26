Boyd leading Hymes in unofficial early results for county commissioner

In unofficial early results, Tom Boyd of Edwards was leading Sarah Smith Hymes of Avon 51.03% to 48.97% in the District 2 Eagle County commissioner Democratic primary race.

Tom Boyd

As of 7:45 p.m., Eagle County unofficial results had Boyd leading Hymes 2,323 votes to 2,229 with 6,470 total ballots counted (a little over 19% turnout so far).

There’s no Republican candidate yet in the race, although one can still petition onto the ballot.

The next reporting is expected around 9 p.m. Go to the Eagle County website for results.