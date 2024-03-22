Bookworm welcomes local author Woodland, Eagle Valley Land Trust

The Bookworm of Edwards on Friday issued the following press release on local author Betty Ann Woodland local non-profit Eagle Valley Land Trust teaming up for a Tuesday, March 26 event:

On Tuesday, March 26th at 6pm, join us for an evening with local author and passionate conservationist Betty Ann Woodland and local non-profit Eagle Valley Land Trust.

Betty Ann will share stories from her remarkable life and time as a National Park Service ranger.

Eagle Valley Land Trust will share their mission to conserve the land we love and provide updates on their community-focused conservation and educational programs.

Ranger Heart: A Naturalist Learns to Love After Loss explores, through a collection of personal essays what it takes for a park ranger to get grounded again after profound grief, in a profession that encourages rootlessness.

After Woodland’s father died of cancer during her childhood, and she graduated from college in New York, she craved wide-open spaces and the healing embrace of nature. It would take her years to understand that to heal from great loss, her own heart would need to become as wide open as the natural world in which she sought refuge.



Light refreshments will be provided, and tickets can be reserved online today!