Boneyard Brawl race set for July 10

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the Boneyard Brawl mountain bike race on Wednesday, July 10:

(Vail, Colo.) – Guess who’s back, back again? You guessed it, the Boneyard Brawl returns to the Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series for the first time since 2020! Grab a friend or two and join us in Eagle on Wednesday, July 10 at 4:45 p.m. for the fourth race of the season.

“It has been four years since we have raced this course, and I’m excited to bring it back into the rotation,” Beth Pappas, Vail Recreation Districts’ Sports Event & Partnership Director, said while reflecting on the races history. “The Boneyard is such an enjoyable, well-loved trail both for ascending and descending. Starting on Bellyache Road allows racers to spread out before getting to the single track, so it is a great venue for a race. We try to rotate a race each year to keep the series fresh, and it’s fun to have two races in Eagle this year.”

Serving as a true community event, the race offers youth and adult racers a fast, flowy course. Though the youth and adult courses both start on Bellyache Road, our younger riders will compete on a 2.5 mile loop while adult racers will lap multiple five-mile loops depending on their category. Visit vailrec.com for more information on race length by category.

On-site registration and bib pickup begins at 3:45 p.m. at the race start/finish on Bellyache Road at the Boneyard Trailhead.

Participants are asked to park in the Eagle Valley Elementary and Middle School parking lots. There is no parking allowed in The Bluffs neighborhood.

Whether you podium or finish dead-stinkin’ last, join us at Capitol Public House after the race for awards and raffle prizes. Along with the Boneyard Brawl results, we’ll announce the winners of the AC/DC competition! And of course, we’ll all “cheers” to a good time with a free Fat Tire beer from New Belgium Brewing or a non-alcoholic beer from Best Day Brewing.

Individual race cost is $29 preregistered or $40 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All adult and youth riders are welcome to participate. Racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

The Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series picks back up on July 24 in Avon with the Beaver Creek Blast followed by the Camp Hale Hup on Aug. 14 in Historic Camp Hale, between Red Cliff and Leadville. Then we wrap up the season in Vail on Aug. 28 with the Vail Grind.

The VRD’s Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsors Mountain Valley Kids Dental and Yeti’s Grind. Thanks to our additional sponsors Howard Head Sports Medicine, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Skratch Labs, New Belgium Brewing, East West Hospitality, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, Mountainsmith, Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, West Vail Liquor Mart and Mountain Pedaler, Jaunt Media, Gravity Haus, Dryland Fitness & Slope Room, Ski Town All-Stars, FirstBank and Best Day Brewing.

New sponsors are always being sought for the mountain bike series! To become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.