Boebert won’t quit early in Western Slope’s CD3 in order to seek CD4 vacancy

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during a Natural Resources Committee Zoom hearing.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who ostensibly still represents the southwestern part of Eagle County and most of the rest of the Western Slope in Congress, said on Wednesday she won’t resign from her current 3rd Congressional District seat to seek a vacancy committee nomination to serve in the 4th Congressional District.

Boebert has reportedly already moved from Silt in CD3 to Windsor in CD4, which encompasses Douglas County and most of Colorado’s Eastern Plains, in order to run in that district’s primary election on June 25 in hopes of winning the GOP race to then run for the CD4 seat in the Nov. 5 general election.

Boebert was trailing Democrat Adam Frisch, whom she beat by just 546 votes in 2022, in some polls and in fundraising in CD3, which does not lean nearly as conservative as CD4. Current CD4 U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican, announced on Tuesday he will resign his seat next week, necessitating a special election that Gov. Jared Polis said will be conducted in synch with the June 25 primary. Vacancy committees for both the Democrats and Republican will name candidates for that special election.

“Ken Buck’s announcement yesterday was a gift to the Uniparty,” Boebert wrote Wednesday in a campaign statement. “The establishment concocted a swampy backroom deal to try to rig an election I’m winning by 25 points. Forcing an unnecessary Special Election on the same day as the Primary Election will confuse voters, result in a lame duck Congressman on day one, and leave the 4th District with no representation for more than three months. The 4th District deserves better.

“I will not further imperil the already very slim House Republican majority by resigning my current seat and will continue to deliver on my constituents’ priorities while also working hard to earn the votes of the people of Colorado’s 4th District who have made clear they are hungry for a real conservative. I am the only Trump-endorsed, America First candidate in this race and will win the 4th District’s Primary Election on June 25th and General Election on November 5th.”

