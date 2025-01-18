Western Slope lawmakers laud feds ponying up $40 million to secure Shoshone water rights

Colorado Newsline photo of the Colorado River through Glenwood Canyon.

Former Eagle County Commissioner and Colorado River District President Kathy Chandler-Henry on Friday issued the following statement on the federal government's $40 million investment to secure and protect the Shoshone Water Rights:

“Securing the Shoshone water rights has been a priority of West Slope water entities and local governments for over eighty years,” said Colorado River District Board President Kathy Chandler-Henry. “This funding award is a huge step forward in what is a continuing effort, and we are thankful for the leadership shown by the Bureau of Reclamation and Commissioner Touton in bringing these critical funds to West Slope communities.”

And the Colorado Legislature on Friday issued the following bipartisan press release celebrating the federal commitment:

Western Slope lawmakers today celebrated the federal government’s $40 million investment to secure and protect the Shoshone Water Rights. Located in Glenwood Springs, the Shoshone Water Rights provide an invaluable freshwater resource for Western Slope residents, agriculture, tourism, local economies and the Colorado Way of Life.

“Today is an exciting day for Colorado’s water future!,” said Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon. “From agriculture and outdoor recreation to protecting natural habitats and supporting local economies — securing our water future is essential. Last year, we stepped up to allocate $20 million to purchase the Shoshone Water Rights and ensure the flow of fresh water in the high country. I’m grateful for the collaboration of local leaders and governments, including the Shoshone Water Rights Preservation Coalition, Governor Polis and our federal delegation, that helped secure critical funding. This is a historic opportunity to protect Colorado River water, and I applaud the Biden Administration for delivering the final piece of the funding needed for this deal.”

“Permanently protecting the Shoshone water rights is absolutely critical for the future of water security on the Western Slope and for the entire state, and today’s announcement of a $40 million federal investment that will close the financial gap to secure the right is monumental win for Colorado,” said Senator Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco. “Last year, the state legislature made a bipartisan $20 million investment in this effort, and our local partners have offered over $56 million. I want to extend my gratitude to Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper and the Biden administration for their advocacy to get us across the finish line.”

“Permanent protection of the Shoshone water rights is a multi-generational investment in our farms and ranches, and our thriving rural economies,” said Senator Marc Catlin, R-Montrose. “Today’s announcement builds upon decades of work by our predecessors to protect the river as we have known it for more than a century.”

“One key piece to protecting Colorado’s water future has been the securement of the Shoshone Water Rights and today, the federal government announced they’ll invest $40 million to seal the deal,” said Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs. “Securing one of Colorado’s oldest water rights protects the Colorado way of life on the Western Slope. The Colorado River powers local economies, preserves natural habitats and supports tourism. As a lawmaker from the Western Slope, I’m committed to preserving our freshwater resources that keep our communities powered and thriving.”

“The federal government’s investment to secure the Shoshone Water Rights is a huge win for Colorado water,” said Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont. “Last year, we worked diligently to allocate $20 million in crucial funding for the securement of the Shoshone Water Rights because we understood the necessity of protecting Colorado’s water future now. I’m thrilled the federal government has decided to fulfill the Colorado River District’s funding request. Securing our water future is essential for everything from agriculture to local development, and I’m proud Colorado will be well-positioned to secure this deal.”

“Securing Shoshone’s water rights is critical to farms, ranches, outdoor recreation, and communities that depend on the Colorado River!,” said Representative Matt Soper, R-Delta. “Western Colorado is very thankful for the Federal investment in protecting the largest and most senior water right on the main stem of the Colorado River. These water rights will ensure year-round flows for healthy riparian habitats and good faith in compact compliance.”

Located in Glenwood Springs, the Shoshone Hydropower Plant holds one of Colorado’s oldest Colorado River water rights. The Shoshone ensures a steady flow of freshwater used for electricity, agriculture, recreation and local economies, and reaches as far as Grand Junction and other Western Slope communities in between. Valued at $99 million, securing the Shoshone Water Rights is vital to Colorado’s water future.

Last year, a bipartisan group of Western Slope lawmakers allocated $20 million in state funding toward the purchase of the Shoshone Water Rights. This in addition to the nearly $56 million already secured by Shoshone Water Rights Preservation Coalition; a combination of local leaders and governments.

In November, the Colorado River District submitted a funding application to the federal government to help bridge a $40 million funding gap to purchase and protect Shoshone Water Rights, and both state and federal leaders pushed for its approval. Today, the federal government has committed to fulfilling the request. With these federal dollars, Colorado can permanently protect the Shoshone Water Rights and ensure fresh water from the Colorado River flows to the high country.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued the following press release as well:

Today, Governor Polis celebrated a historic round of grants from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for projects in Colorado totaling $176.8M from the Inflation Reduction Act, including up to $40M for the Colorado River Water Conservation District’s acquisition of the water rights associated with the Shoshone power plant.

“The Colorado River is a lifeline for the Western Slope and the thousands of Coloradans who call it home. This support for the Shoshone water rights is a huge step towards ensuring that the river will continue flowing to western Colorado farmers, ranchers, communities, and businesses,” said Gov. Polis.

Colorado allocated $20 million of state funding towards the purchase of the water rights from Xcel Energy, contingent upon the purchase and sale agreement between the District and the Public Service Company of Colorado. In August 2024, Gov. Polis wrote a letter to the Bureau of Reclamation urging the agency to provide this funding so that businesses, farms, ranches, and outdoor recreation on the Western Slope can continue to thrive.

“The Department of Natural Resources is pleased to see such a significant federal investment from the US Bureau of Reclamation for drought resilience and watershed health in Colorado,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources.“These funds were established to assist Upper Colorado River and other river basins to fund climate resilient projects as we face impacts to our water supplies and aquatic ecosystems from a hotter, drier future. These funds will provide more water in our rivers and streams, restore our river systems and wetlands and provide needed upgrades to our water infrastructure. DNR and our Divisions were proud to partner with many local entities to help bring these impactful funds for needed projects throughout Colorado.

“We are beyond grateful for the Bureau’s historic investment and their work with us to protect our state’s namesake river,” said Andy Mueller, General Manager of the Colorado River District. “To be clear, there is still more work to be done, but today’s announcement would not have been possible without the State’s partnership and financial support, as well as the leadership of Governor Polis, the Colorado General Assembly and Colorado’s Congressional delegation.”

Xcel Energy and the Colorado River Water Conservation District finalized an agreement in December 2023 to transfer ownership of the Shoshone Water Rights to the district for $99 million. In partnership with the State of Colorado, the district will work to convert the rights to instream-flow purposes by 2027.

Colorado recreation on the Colorado River contributes $14.6 billion annually to the State’s GDP, with nearly $4 billion coming directly from the Colorado River basin on the Western Slope. Acquiring the Shoshone water rights provides security for this industry as well as protect the recreational fishing and boating that sustain and attract local businesses.

The Shoshone water rights are among the most senior on the Colorado River, contributing steady flows for more than 250 miles from the Continental Divide to the Utah border. These rights play a critical role in sustaining agriculture, providing reliable water for ranchers and communities, and bolstering the outdoor recreation economy.

