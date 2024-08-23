Bilingual Forest Service signs to be unveiled Aug. 30 in Silverthorne

The White River National Forest of the U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on bilingual signs being installed in Summit County:

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (Aug. 23, 2024) – Join the White River National Forest, Oso Outdoors, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, and the National Forest Foundation Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. for a celebration unveiling new bilingual trail signs at the Salt Lick Trailhead in Silverthorne.

The celebration is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. After the unveiling, attendees can participant in a bilingual guided hike, approximately two miles out and back.

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Oso Outdoors, a program of Mountain Dreamers, have worked with staff from the White River National Forest over the last year to create bilingual versions of National Forest access kiosks and signs in both English and Spanish. This work has been funded by the National Forest Foundation’s Ski Conservation Fund.

“We are grateful to Oso Outdoors, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, and NFF’s Ski Conservation Fund for helping us make our Forest information accessible to more people, enabling more equitable access to recreation opportunities on the Dillon Ranger District,” said Acting Dillon District Ranger Sam Massman.

To date, Dillon Ranger District staff have installed bilingual signs at Peru Creek, Boreas Pass, Rock Creek, Spruce Creek, and McCollough Gulch. More installations are anticipated before the end of the summer. Signs include information about wilderness, bear safety, dispersed camping, and travel rules for summer and winter. Ultimately, the partners plan to continue to work together over the next several years to replace all National Forest signage on the Dillon Ranger District with dual language text.

“Outdoor spaces should be welcoming to everyone,” said Oso Outdoors Program Coordinator Javier Pineda. “Providing key trailhead and safety information in both Spanish and English is a great start to breaking down barriers and inviting all Summit County residents and visitors to the outdoors.”

The Salt Lick Trailhead is located off Wildernest Road in Silverthorne. From I-70 take Exit 205 Silverthorne/Dillon, and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 to the first traffic light at the intersection of Rainbow Drive/Wildernest Road. Turn left onto Wildernest Road. In 0.2 miles, turn left onto Wildernest Road (again). As the road makes it first sharp hairpin turn to the right, turn left onto the dirt road and proceed 0.1 miles to the trailhead.

###

Part of the White River National Forest, the Dillon Ranger District manages the 312,000 acres of National Forest System lands in Summit County. It is the most-visited ranger district in the most-visited national forest in the country.

Oso Outdoors is Mountain Dreamers’ Outdoor Equity & Inclusion Initiative. Oso Outdoors increases opportunities and dismantles barriers in order for immigrants, non-English speakers and other underrepresented communities in the mountains to be able to access the outdoors and public lands. Oso Outdoors is a progressive, inclusive, and sustainable effort that is led by people from the mountain immigrant and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) community.

The National Forest Foundation’s White River National Forest Ski Conservation Fund provides an opportunity for guests of participating ski areas and lodges, including Vail Resorts, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin, and Beaver Run Resort, to give back to the public lands that make their experiences possible via a donation program. These donations have been leveraged with funding from Summit County government to make the installation of the dual language signs possible. Since the partnership began in 2007, the WRNF Ski Conservation Fund has invested over $9.5 million in forest health and sustainable recreation projects and programs.

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District (FDRD) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that preserves the local National Forest through volunteer projects, education, and collaborative partnerships. With more than 60 volunteer projects each year, FDRD volunteers contribute thousands of hours maintaining and improving trails, planting trees, pulling invasive weeds and educating visitors about the Dillon Ranger District.

Comunicado de prensa del Servicio Forestal

Contacto: Amanda Wheelock, Guardabosques Adjunto del Distrito de Dillon

970.763.8981, amanda.wheelock@usda.gov

Javier Pineda, Coordinador del Programa Oso Outdoors

970-368-6354 javier@mountaindreamers.org

Los letreros bilingües se darán a conocer el 30 de agosto en Silverthorne

Esfuerzo para hacer que los espacios al aire libre del condado de Summit sean más accesibles para todos

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (23 de agosto de 2024) – Únase al Bosque Nacional White River, Oso Outdoors, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District y la Fundación Nacional de Bosques (NFF por sus siglas en inglés) el 30 de agosto a las 2 p.m. para una celebración en la que se revelarán nuevos letreros de senderos bilingües en el sendero Salt Lick en Silverthorne.

La celebración es gratuita y abierta al público. Después de revelar el letrero, se invitará a los participantes a unirse a una caminata guiada bilingüe de aproximadamente dos millas de ida y vuelta. Se proporcionarán refrigerios ligeros.

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District y Oso Outdoors, un programa de Mountain Dreamers, han trabajado con el personal del Bosque Nacional White River durante el último año para crear versiones bilingües de los quioscos de acceso al Bosque Nacional y letreros tanto en inglés como en español. Este trabajo ha sido generosamente financiado por el Fondo de Conservación de Esquí de la Fundación Nacional de Bosques.

“Estamos agradecidos con Oso Outdoors, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District y el Fondo de Conservación de Esquí de NFF por ayudarnos a hacer que nuestra información forestal sea accesible para más personas, permitiendo un acceso más equitativo a las oportunidades de recreación en el Distrito de Dillon Ranger”, dijo el guardabosques interino del distrito de Dillon, Sam Massman.

Hasta la fecha, el personal del Distrito de Guardabosques de Dillon ha instalado letreros bilingües en Peru Creek, Boreas Pass, Rock Creek, Spruce Creek y McCollough Gulch. Se prevén más instalaciones antes de que finalice el verano. Los letreros incluyen información sobre la naturaleza, la seguridad de los osos, los campamentos dispersos y las reglas de viaje para el verano y el invierno. En última instancia, los socios planean continuar trabajando juntos durante los próximos años para reemplazar todos los letreros del Bosque Nacional en el Distrito de Guardabosques de Dillon con texto en dos idiomas.

“Los espacios al aire libre deben ser acogedores para todos”, dijo el coordinador del programa Oso Outdoors, Javier Pineda. “Proporcionar información clave sobre el comienzo del sendero y la seguridad tanto en español como en inglés es un gran comienzo para derribar barreras e invitar a todos los residentes y visitantes del condado de Summit al aire libre”.

El comienzo del sendero Salt Lick se encuentra a la salida de Wildernest Road en Silverthorne. Desde I-70 tome la salida 205 Silverthorne/Dillon, y viaje hacia el norte por la autopista 9 de Colorado hasta el primer semáforo en la intersección de Rainbow Drive/Wildernest Road. Gire a la izquierda en Wildernest Road. En 0.2 millas, gire a la izquierda en Wildernest Road (otra vez). A medida que la carretera hace su primera curva cerrada a la derecha, gire a la izquierda en el camino de tierra y continúe 0.1 millas hasta el comienzo del sendero.

###

Como parte del Bosque Nacional White River, el Distrito de Guardabosques de Dillon administra los 312,000 acres de tierras del Sistema Forestal Nacional en el condado de Summit. Es el distrito de guardabosques más visitado del bosque nacional más visitado del país.

Oso Outdoors es la Iniciativa de Equidad e Inclusión al Aire Libre de Mountain Dreamers. Oso Outdoors aumenta las oportunidades y desmantela las barreras para que los inmigrantes, los que no hablan inglés y otras comunidades subrepresentadas en las montañas puedan acceder al aire libre y a las tierras públicas. Oso Outdoors es un esfuerzo progresista, inclusivo y sostenible dirigido por personas de la comunidad de inmigrantes de montaña y BIPOC (personas negras, indígenas y de color).

El Fondo de Conservación de Esquí del Bosque Nacional White River de la Fundación Nacional del Bosque ofrece una oportunidad para que los huéspedes de las áreas de esquí y albergues participantes, incluidos Vail Resorts, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin y Beaver Run Resort, retribuyan a las tierras públicas que hacen posibles sus experiencias a través de un programa de donaciones. Estas donaciones fueron apalancadas con fondos del condado de Summit para hacer posible la instalación de los letreros bilingües. Desde que comenzó la asociación en 2007, el Fondo de Conservación de Esquí de WRNF ha invertido más de $9.5 millones en proyectos y programas de salud forestal y recreación sostenible.

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District (FDRD) es una organización sin fines de lucro 501 (c) 3 que preserva el Bosque Nacional local a través de proyectos de voluntariado, educación y asociaciones de colaboración. Con más de 60 proyectos de voluntariado cada año, los voluntarios de FDRD contribuyen con miles de horas manteniendo y mejorando senderos, plantando árboles, arrancando malezas invasoras y educando a los visitantes sobre el Distrito de Guardabosques de Dillon.