Belly laughs abound at VPAC’s Comedy Series shows this season

The Vail Valley Foundation on Tuesday issued the following press release on the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s upcoming comedy lineup:

Beaver Creek, Colo., Jan. 9, 2024 – Big-name comedy returns to Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) with stand-up appearances by celebrated comedians during the theater’s anticipated Comedy Series. This winter, laugh along with Dan Ahdoot on Jan. 24, Ari Shaffir on Feb. 28, Nick Swardson on March 3, and Mike Birbiglia on March 27.

Over the years, VPAC has hosted a prolific comedy lineup featuring memorable appearances by Robin Williams, Jay Leno, David Spade and Wanda Sykes. This past summer Craig Ferguson graced the VPAC stage.

“The Comedy Series is always a highlight, and we look forward to our kick-off with Dan Ahdoot later this month,” said VPAC’s Executive Director Cameron Morgan.

VPAC’s intimate setting is ideal for stand-up, making the theater’s Comedy Series even more appealing. With just 530 acoustically enhanced seats arranged in a horseshoe layout allowing for unobstructed views of the stage, attendees are treated to a rare immersive experience. Guests are never more than 80 feet from the star on stage.

“We talk a lot about how the acoustics of the VPAC are so incredible for live music, but hearing the whole theater laugh together is an amazing sound,” added Morgan. “The comedians you’ll enjoy this winter at the VPAC are going to rock the house, and each of these performances will be a night to remember.”

Tickets for all four performances are on sale now and shows are expected to sell out.

Comedian Dan Ahdoot

7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 | Starting at $15; Ticket 4-Pack is $60

Multitalented standup comic, actor, writer, and producer Dan Ahdoot makes a special appearance at VPAC later this month. Ahdoot takes the stage with nothing but a mic and his infectious wit, shedding light on everyday life and its absurdities with his unique perspective. A national headlining comedian, Ahdoot performs regularly at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood. The author of “Undercooked” is also a frequent guest on “The Tonight Show,” and has appeared on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend.” Ahdoot is currently acting on Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” and hosts the food podcast “Green Eggs and Dan.” This show is appropriate for mature audiences only (18+).

This show is part of VPAC’s 3/5/8 winter ticket package. Learn more at vilarpac.org/packages.

Ari Shaffir: Wrong Side of History Tour

8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 | Starting at $29.50

Ari Shaffir is an American stand-up comedian known for numerous appearances on the Joe Rogan podcast, and his last special, “Jew,” which garnered almost 6 million views and appeared on the New York Times best specials of the year list. Shaffir created and hosted the Comedy Central show “This is Not Happening,” and has a Netflix special called “Double Negative” and a Comedy Central special called “Paid Regular.” A favorite in the comedy podcast world, Shaffir has appeared on “WTF with Marc Maron,” “The Adam Carolla Show,” “Your Mom’s House,” “2 Bears 1 Cave,” Theo Von’s podcast, Andrew Schulz’s podcast, “TigerBelly,” and many more. His podcast, “Ari Shaffir’s Skeptic Tank,” is a weekly chart-topper. Shaffir’s show is for very mature audiences only (21+) and includes offensive material that might be considered inappropriate to some.

Comedian Nick Swardson

7 p.m. Sunday, March 3 | Starting at $45

A comedian, actor, writer and producer, Nick Swardson has found success on the small and silver screens as well as the live stage. Swardson tours regularly on a bill with Adam Sandler, David Spade and Rob Schneider, and appears as a regular guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and “Conan”. Swardson’s latest special on Netflix is part of COMEDIANS of the World; he was one of four comedians selected to represent the U.S. After catching the attention of Happy Madison Productions, Swardson quickly became a fixture in the company’s films. He co-produced and appeared in “Sandy Wexler” (2017), executive produced and appeared in “The Do Over” (2016) and “The Ridiculous Six” (2016), starred with Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride and Aziz Ansari in “30 Minutes Or Less” (2011), wrote, produced and starred in “Grandma’s Boy” (2006), and wrote and starred in “Benchwarmers” (2006). This show is appropriate for mature audiences only (18+).

Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride

6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 | Starting at $75

Celebrated comedian, storyteller, director, and actor Mike Birbiglia is one of the great comedic storytellers of our time, masterfully turning simple moments of humanity into subjects worth careful observation and a good laugh. Audiences are drawn in by a familiarity with Birbiglia’s persona and style thanks to appearances in a variety of stage shows, movies, television series, podcasts and on “This American Life” on public radio. Birbiglia is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed, and starred in the films “Sleepwalk with Me” and “Don’t Think Twice.” His New York Times bestseller “Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories” was a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Birbiglia is also recognized for memorable appearances on “Inside Amy Schumer,” HBO’s “Girls,” and “Broad City,” and in films including “Trainwreck,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” and “Popstar.” He plays the role of Danny Pearson on “Orange Is the New Black,” and Oscar Langstraat on Showtime’s “Billions.” Birbiglia has performed live on stage worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Broadway. His shows, “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend” and “Thank God for Jokes” were both filmed for Netflix. His most recent act, “The New One,” Ran for 99 shows at the Cort Theater. In 2017, Birbiglia was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor. This show is appropriate for mature audiences only (18+).

VPAC’s full winter 2023/’24 lineup features a wide variety of entertainment in addition to the Comedy Series, from country star Josh Turner to organ phenom Cameron Carpenter, and internationally acclaimed rock musician Grace Potter, to two nights of the hit Broadway show STOMP. Visit the website for the full calendar.

For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.