Beginner Lady Golf Camp tees off this week at Vail Golf Club

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on its Beginner Lady Golf Camp this week at the Vail Golf Club:

Calling all aspiring lady golfers! The Vail Golf Club is pleased to offer Beginner Lady Golf Camp from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24. This two-day immersive experience is designed specifically for women looking to step onto the green and embrace the game of golf.

For many women, getting started in golf can be daunting. Beginner Lady Golf Camp aims to change that by providing a supportive and welcoming environment. Participants can learn the fundamentals of the game in a relaxed and enjoyable setting with like-minded individuals.

This camp offers a comprehensive curriculum, covering everything from grip and stance to swing mechanics and course etiquette. Whether you’re a complete beginner or a player looking to refine your skills, this program will meet you at your level and help you progress at your own pace – all while gaining confidence and proficiency.

Join us as we tee off on an unforgettable journey into the game of golf! Cost to participate in this program is $119. To register, contact Assistant Golf Professional Andrew Villescas at 970-479-2260×6 or email avillescas@vailrec.com.