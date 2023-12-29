Beaver Creek Uphill and Skimo Race set for Jan. 6

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the new 2024 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Race series Beaver Creek Uphill and Skimo Race:

The Vail Recreation District is excited to kick off the 2024 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races with the NEW Beaver Creek Uphill and Skimo Race! This race takes place on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m. This event features an uphill and skimo competition. Choose between the uphill (only the ascent is timed) or skimo (both the ascent and descent are timed). Registration is open now at vailrec.com!

Racers may use any means to get up the mountain (snowshoes, skis, splitboards or winter running devices). Skis or a snowboard are required to compete in the skimo competition, as are metal edges and helmets. Despite being called a skimo, there is no boot pack and only one transition.

Race categories include: Uphill ski, Uphill splitboard, Uphill non-ski/splitboard and Skimo (up and down). Age groups are: 19 and under; 20-39; 40-59; 60 and over.

The (to-be-confirmed) uphill route will ascend approximately 2,100 vertical feet from the base of Centennial Lift to Spruce Saddle Lodge. The downhill route takes participants on Gold Dust. The course is subject to change based on grooming, snow conditions and snowmaking operations. A course map will be available the week of the race.

The Centennial chairlift will be available for uphill-only participants to download when they are finished.

After the race, participants will enjoy breakfast, awards and a raffle at Powder 8 Kitchen & Tap at the base of Beaver Creek.

Racers can park in the Elk or Bear Lots and take the free shuttle up, or (space allowing) park in the garages located in Beaver Creek Village. Daily parking rates apply.

Sign up early at vailrec.com/register and save! Cost for this race is $36 early bird/$42 week-of/$50 day-of for adults, and $25 early bird/$30 week-of/$37 day-of for students. Online registration will close at 3 p.m. on Jan. 5. Day-of registration will take place in Beaver Creek at Powder 8 Kitchen & Tap. Please note that there is no series registration; registration is required for individual events. All registrants will need to sign a Vail Resorts waiver for this race.

Looking to register in-person and pick up your bib before the event? We will be at Cripple Creek Backcountry in Avon on Friday, Jan. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Following the Beaver Creek Uphill and Skimo Race, the 2024 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races continue with the Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo Race on Sat, Jan. 27. Then, we head to Minturn for the Meadow Mountain Skimo on Sat, Feb. 10. This is the truest backcountry experience in the 2024 winter races – come test your skills in Minturn! Need to work on your skinning skills? Before the race, join us for the Beginner Skin Track Clinic on Wed, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m., also at Meadow Mountain. The clinic will go over basic skin track skills and will include a preview of Saturday’s race course. Cost is $25; preregistration is encouraged.

Then, the iconic Vail Mountain Winter Uphill returns on Sun, Feb. 18, where skiers, snowboarders and winter runners will tackle 2,200 vertical feet of groomed trails to reach Eagle’s Nest. Finally, join us for the festive and fun Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle Winter Running Race on Sat, March 16, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day!

Thank you to our 2024 winter racing sponsors: Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law, Beaver Creek Resort Company, First Bank, Howard Head Sports Medicine, The Steadman Clinic, Town of Minturn, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead at Vail, Dynafit, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Alpine Quest Sports, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Cripple Creek Backcountry, the Krueger family businesses, USA Mountain Running, Swix and Optic Nerve.

For more information on winter races, visit vailrec.com, contact the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.