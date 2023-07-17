Beaver Creek Blast mountain bike race set for July 19

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the Beaver Creek Blast mountain bike race coming up Wednesday, July 19:

Join us for the 2023 Beaver Creek Blast, the fifth race in the Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series! This race will take place on Wednesday, July 19 starting at 4:30 p.m. on Beaver Creek Mountain. This event features one of our most beautiful courses in the series – riders will traverse through aspen trees and ski runs, while enjoying views of the resort and valley below!

There are some tight races in series points totals, including team points. Every point matters, so make sure to join us in Beaver Creek on Wednesday. Our racers love encouragement and motivation, and we love spectators as well. Come watch these amazing athletes and cheer them on!

After the race, join us in Beaver Creek for the after-party at Dusty Boot Roadhouse. Awards and raffle prizes will be handed out, and racers ages 21 and over will get a free Mountain Time Lager beer from New Belgium Brewing.

Free parking will be available in the Beaver Creek parking structures.

The official shop of the Beaver Creek Blast is Pedal Power, who will be at the race to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.

Individual race cost is $29 preregistered or $40 day-of. Youth (16 and under) cost is $15 preregistered or $20 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register, and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate, and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

AC/DC Award

The AC/DC Award (ascent/descent) – combines racers’ times from the Davos Dash uphill climb on June 22 with the downhill-only Son of Middle Creek Enduro on July 6. We will be recognizing the racer with the fastest combined time in each category at the Beaver Creek Blast. All AC/DC winners will receive a special prize!

The 2023 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series continues on August 2 with the Camp Hale Hup. Then it’s on to the Berry Creek Bash in Edwards on August 16, and we finish up the series with the Vail Grind on August 30.

The VRD mountain bike races are brought to you by title sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsor Mountain Valley Kids Dental. Thanks to our additional sponsors Vail Health, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Skratch Labs, New Belgium Brewing, Jaunt Media Collective, Gravity Haus, Central Rockies Mortgage, Vail Health, Elevated Dental, Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill, 808 Distillery, Ski Town All-Stars, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, West Vail Liquor Mart, Mountain Pedaler, 8z Real Estate and FirstBank.