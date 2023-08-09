Ballots mailed out Aug. 7 for Avon Special Election

Proponents of Avon’s proposed Downtown Development Authority on Wednesday issued the following press release:

Beginning Monday, Aug. 7, ballots will be mailed to eligible voters within the proposed Downtown Development Authority (DDA) area in the Town of Avon.

On June 27, 2023, Avon Town Council approved Ordinance 23-02 referring the formation of a DDA to a Special Election (by mail ballot) to be held Aug. 29, 2023.

All eligible voters are encouraged to participate in the election; eligible voters include residents, property owners and business lessees within the proposed DDA boundary area. Eligible voting residents in the proposed DDA boundary must be U.S. citizens. If you are a resident newly eligible to vote in this election, you will need to request a ballot by contacting the Avon Town Clerk at 970-748-4001, who will confirm your eligibility and mail you a ballot. If you are a landowner and/or lessee entity (for example, an LLC or corporation that are landowners or lessees), you may vote by designating a person. To do so, contact the Avon Town Clerk who will confirm your eligibility and mail a ballot.

The Avon DDA would authorize new revenues for community housing and public infrastructure without raising existing tax rates. New revenues would occur through tax increment financing (TIF) which allows future increased property tax from new development within the proposed DDA boundary to be dedicated to the DDA. For more information, visit https://www.avon.org/DocumentCenter/View/23127/Fact-Sheet-Handout-V7?bidId=

The proposed boundary area of the Avon Downtown Development Authority would encompass the West Town Center, East Town Center and valley floor area of the Village (at Avon):