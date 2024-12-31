Avon Transit offers free Tipsy Taxi shuttle service on New Year’s Eve

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its free Tipsy Taxi service on New Year’s Eve:

Ringing in 2025 in Avon? Take advantage of Avon’s free Tipsy Taxi service on New Year’s Eve, offering passengers a free ride within Town limits between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Look for a roaming white 12-passenger van with the Avon logo. You can also contact the driver directly at (970) 390-7848 to get a ride anywhere within town limits. If they are on the move and can’t answer, leave a message and they will call you back.

Roaming stops include:

• Westgate Plaza

• Avon Station

• Christy Sports

• Christie Lodge

• Sheraton/Comfort Inn

• Elk Lot

• Westin Riverfront Hotel

More information is available online at www.avon.org/tipsytaxi. Whether you live in Wildridge, Buffalo Ridge, or within the Town core, let Avon Transit get you home safely this New Year’s Eve!

If you have any questions, please contact the Avon Mobility Department, mobility@avon.org or call (970) 471-4120.