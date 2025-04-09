Avon to launch free SunsetLIVE! concert series on Sunday, May 25

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its SunsetLIVE! free concert series starting May 25:

Get ready to kick off the 2025 summer season with the greatest Sunday soiree at SunsetLIVE! presented by the Town of Avon. SunsetLIVE! is a free community concert series featuring local bands and is set to light up The Terrace at the Avon Pavilion every Sunday at 6:00 p.m., beginning May 25.

We invite you every Sunday starting on Memorial Weekend to celebrate with live music featuring local musicians. Gather your friends and family, grab your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, and prepare to bask in the beauty of a Rocky Mountain sunset over Nottingham Lake. This event is BYOB and plastic free, so when you pack your favorite beverage be sure it is not in a single-use plastic container.

“SunsetLIVE! is the ideal venue to enjoy a relaxing afternoon with friends and family, bring a lawn chair, picnic basket and experience a Rocky Mountain sunset over Nottingham Lake,” stated Danita Dempsey, Chief Cultural Officer for the Town of Avon. “SunsetLIVE! is BYOB and all Avon events are plastic free so when you pack your favorite beverage be sure it is not in single-use plastic container,” continued Dempsey.

What: SunsetLIVE! Free Concert Series

SunsetLIVE! Free Concert Series Where: The Terrace at the Avon Pavilion

The Terrace at the Avon Pavilion When: Every Sunday, May 25 through August 31, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Full Line Up:

Sponsors: The Town of Avon is proud to present SunsetLIVE! free concert series with support from Always Mountain Time, Mountain Beverage, and the Vail Daily.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transportation is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free parking is available.



Well Behaved, Leashed Pets with Owners Present Always are Allowed | Plastic-Free Event | Walk, Ride, Carpool or Use Public Transit | Reduce, Reuse, Recycle | No Smoking | Drones/UAVs Prohibited

More information: For more information, please visit Avon.org/events or contact Avon Chief Cultural Officer Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or (970) 748-4065.