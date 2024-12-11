Avon seeking artists for its Art Around Avon Program

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release calling for artists to apply for its Art Around Avon Program:

The Town of Avon released a Call For Sculpture Artists / Request for Proposals (“RFP”) for multiple artists to apply for the biennial Art Around Avon Program to promote the display of visual sculpture art throughout the Town of Avon community for the benefit of residents and visitors.

“Avon’s Art Around Avon Program which launched in 2021, has become a cherished cultural program providing easy access to over twenty locations exhibiting vibrant works from Colorado artists,” stated Danita Dempsey, Culture, Arts & Special Events Manager for the Town of Avon. Interested applicants can find information and links to apply through March 10, 2025.

The biennial Art Around Avon program’s goal is to select up to twenty-two (22) visual sculpture art pieces for installation in pre-determined outdoor spaces in early June 2025. The selected artist’s work will be on exhibition in an outdoor location for up to twenty-four (24) months during which time the artist may make the work available for sale.

The enhancement of public places by integrating the creative work of artists improves the pedestrian experience and promotes vibrancy, creativity and livelihood in the community. The presence of and access to public art enlivens public areas and their grounds and makes them more welcoming. It creates a deeper interaction with the places where we live, work, and visit. Public art illuminates the diversity and history of a community, and points to its aspirations for the future.