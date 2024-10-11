Avon Recreation hosts annual Pumpkin Fun Run and Costume Contest

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on Avon Recreation’s annual Pumpkin Fun Run and Costume Contest:

Start the spooky season with a 2k run on Saturday, October 19 from 2 – 4 PM in Harry A. Nottingham Park. Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes, bring trick-or-treat bags to collect candy on the running route, and participate in a costume contest with amazing prizes!

Registration includes family entry to the run, apple bobbing, face painting, one pumpkin for the family, and one carving kit. Ziploc bags will also be provided so families may keep their pumpkin seeds. The race will start at the cabin next to the Avon Pavilion.

Costume contest categories include Best Family Costume, Cutest Costume, Funniest Costume, Best Children’s Costume, and Scariest Costume.

Event check in and onsite registration will take place at the cabin, south of the stage. For more information, or to register beforehand, call Luke Herron at 970-748-4099 or email lherron@avon.org.