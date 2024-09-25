Avon Recreation Center shutting down for regular maintenance and repairs

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the temporary closing of the Avon Recreation Center for routine maintenance and repairs:

The beginning of October is a great time for Avon Recreation Center to briefly shut down to complete regular maintenance and repairs. The entire facility will be closed for one week, from Saturday, September 28 through Friday, October 4, 2024. The facility will reopen to the public on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. with the pool area opening at 10:00 a.m.

Projects include continued LED light upgrades, deep cleaning, fitness machine maintenance, steam room generator preventative maintenance, pool boiler maintenance and changing of filter media to keep the pools safe and clean.

Staff will be onsite performing deep cleaning and assisting with repairs and upgrades. The Recreation Department will also be conducting staff training during the facility’s closure. Fitness classes will be cancelled for the duration of the closure and memberships have been pro-rated or extended accordingly.

During the facility closure, take advantage of the beautiful Fall colors and weather by being active outside! The hiking and biking trails are open in the West Avon Preserve and the tennis, pickleball and basketball courts are available in Harry A. Nottingham Park.

For more information about the Avon Recreation Center facility closure, call the front desk at 970-748-4060 or email avonrec@avon.org.