Avon launches first municipal polystyrene recycling program in Colorado

The Town of Avon on Friday issued the following press release on its new, first-in-the-state polystyrene recycling program:

The Town of Avon is proud to announce the launch of its new polystyrene recycling program, making Avon the first municipality in Colorado to offer this service. Commonly known as Styrofoam™ recycling, this initiative is made possible by a polystyrene densifier funded through a Colorado Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The innovative program is expected to significantly divert the volume of hard-to-recycle polystyrene waste from the Eagle County Landfill.

The program accepts clean and white packaging foam from:

Televisions

Appliances

Computers (electronics)

Furniture

Foam coolers



Only clean and dry foam is accepted—no dirt, labels, or tape. When in doubt, throw it out!

Items not accepted include:

Packing peanuts

Egg cartons

Foam food trays and other containers (already banned in Colorado)

Colored foam (important—white only!)

Insulation foam panels

Flexible or film foam



This is the first municipal polystyrene recycling program in Colorado, distinguishing it from existing private, paid programs.

“Avon continues to prioritize sustainability initiatives and is proud to be leading the efforts towards polystyrene recycling in Colorado,” said Avon Mayor Tamra Nottingham Underwood.

Recycling foam is an excellent example of a circular economy, with the recycled foam being turned into picture frames and building insulation materials. The Town of Avon is committed to making recycling comprehensive and accessible for all residents, while further strengthening our commitment to Avon’s Recycling Ordinance. The Town wants to remind users to review the signage in place to ensure proper recycling protocols are used.

For questions regarding recycling, please contact Sustainability Manager Charlotte Lin at 970-748-4083 or clin@avon.org