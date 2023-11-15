Autumn Dinner Party at Chasing Rabbits

Chasing Rabbits in Vail recently issued the following statement about its upcoming Autumn Dinner Party:

Chasing Rabbits is excited to share details about its upcoming special event. On Wednesday, November 22, from 6-8 p.m., guests can enjoy the autumn harvest at Chasing Rabbits during the elegant Autumn Dinner Party.

The dinner is open to Chasing Rabbits members and the public, and those interested in attending can purchase tickets for $75 per member and $90 per non-member.

Guests can enjoy a delicious family-style meal with autumn decor in Moon Rabbit, Chasing Rabbit’s exclusive, speak-easy experience.

The dinner includes autumn-inspired dishes, including a fall salad, squash cappelletti, lamb chops, heritage chicken, carrot cake and more.