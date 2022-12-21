Athletic Club at Westin hosting Holiday Dance Party to honor Steven ‘tWitch’ Boss

The Athletic Club at The Westin on Tuesday issued the following press release on a special Holiday Dance Party in partnership with SpeakUp ReachOut on Friday to honor Steven “tWitch” Boss:

Photo by Marc Piscotty

AVON, Colo. (Dec. 20, 2022) – The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting a special Holiday Dance Party to honor Steven “tWitch” Boss on Friday, Dec. 23rd in partnership with SpeakUp ReachOut, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Eagle County.

Led by local choreographer & artist Meredith Kirkman, this hip-hop dance class is FREE and open to all age 12+, with all donations going directly to SpeakUp ReachOut.

The class will take place in the Athletic Club’s Movement Studio from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. with a representative from SpeakUp ReachOut attending to share their mission of providing suicide prevention, intervention and loss support services to those in need.

“The sudden death of Steven “tWitch” Boss has shaken the community and dance world. This class is an opportunity to honor him by dancing his last dance,” said Kirkman. “We hope you can join us for this special class featuring holiday music and original choreography by So You Think You Can Dance alums Allison Holker and tWitch. No dance experience is needed!”

For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com or call 970-790-2051.

Founded in 2009, SpeakUp ReachOut exists to prevent suicide in the Eagle River Valley through training, awareness, and hope. Visit www.speakupreachout.org to learn more.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call Your Hope Center of the Eagle Valley at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.

The Athletic Club at The Westin recently completed a major renovation that included the addition of an extensive line of TechnoGym strength and cardio equipment. Named the “Best Workout Spot” and “Best Pilates Studio” in the 2022 Best of Vail Valley Awards, the Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Master Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, Group Reformer, TRX and Aerial Yoga. www.athleticclubwestin.com.