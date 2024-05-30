Athletic Club at The Westin celebrating Global Running Day with June 5 Rainbow Run

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Athletic Club at The Westin recently issued the following press release on its Rainbow Run to celebrate Global Running Day on on Wednesday, June 5, at 5:30 p.m.:
AVON, Colo. (May 28, 2024) – The Athletic Club at The Westin is once again celebrating Global Running Day on June 5th by hosting a Rainbow Run through Avon.
Held on Wednesday, June 5th at 5:30 p.m., the event is free & open to all ages. Participants can choose to do a 3K or 5K walk/run course – the 3K will go along the Eagle River bike path and the 5K will go around Avon’s Nottingham Lake.
The evening will end with a social on The Westin Riverfront’s Gondola Plaza featuring refreshments and wellness opportunities from local partners, including a complimentary O2 bar and B12 shots, vitamin IVs for purchase from Vail iV Wellness & Recovery and a raffle with giveaways from Lululemon.
In celebration of Pride Month, all participants are encouraged to wear bright colors and to make a donation to Mountain Pride, which is dedicated to improving the experiences of the Vail Valley LGBTQIA+ community through education, connection and advocacy.
Advanced registration is highly recommended, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up.
For more information or to register in advance for any of the Athletic Club at The Westin events, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.