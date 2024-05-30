Athletic Club at The Westin celebrating Global Running Day with June 5 Rainbow Run

The Athletic Club at The Westin recently issued the following press release on its Rainbow Run to celebrate Global Running Day on on Wednesday, June 5, at 5:30 p.m.:

AVON, Colo. (May 28, 2024) – The Athletic Club at The Westin is once again celebrating Global Running Day on June 5th by hosting a Rainbow Run through Avon.

Held on Wednesday, June 5th at 5:30 p.m., the event is free & open to all ages. Participants can choose to do a 3K or 5K walk/run course – the 3K will go along the Eagle River bike path and the 5K will go around Avon’s Nottingham Lake.

The evening will end with a social on The Westin Riverfront’s Gondola Plaza featuring refreshments and wellness opportunities from local partners, including a complimentary O2 bar and B12 shots, vitamin IVs for purchase from Vail iV Wellness & Recovery and a raffle with giveaways from Lululemon.

In celebration of Pride Month, all participants are encouraged to wear bright colors and to make a donation to Mountain Pride, which is dedicated to improving the experiences of the Vail Valley LGBTQIA+ community through education, connection and advocacy.

Advanced registration is highly recommended, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

For more information or to register in advance for any of the Athletic Club at The Westin events, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.