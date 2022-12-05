As snow piles up, Beaver Creek set to open Rose Bowl, Strawberry Park

Beaver Creek waved goodbye to World Cup ski racing on Monday and immediately started dropping ropes.

“We are opening Strawberry Park Express and Rose Bowl Express tomorrow [Tuesday] and will have more than 750 total acres of terrain open (adding more than 150 acres of terrain to our current offering),” a Beaver Creek spokesperson reported Monday.

“Not all of Rose Bowl and Strawberry Park will be open, but lots of favorite trails like Ripsaw, Stacker, Stone Creek Meadows and President Ford’s will be open, plus more! It’s going to be a powderhound’s playground.”

It helps to have seemingly continuous snow in December, with a lot more in the forecast for the coming week.

“This week will bring new snow to most mountains on many days, but it’ll be a week of nuances as only certain mountains will be favored for deeper snow on certain days,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Monday. “Snowfall through Thursday could be 8-24 inches across the state. The next chance for a storm will then be later in the weekend through early the following week (Dec 11-13) with an active pattern continuing into mid-December.”