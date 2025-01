Arrowhead Skimo race set for Jan. 25

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo Race:

Winter racing continues! Join the Vail Recreation District for the sixth annual Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo Race. This race, the second event in the Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races, takes place on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 a.m. This event features an uphill and skimo competition. Choose between the uphill (only the ascent is timed) or skimo (both the ascent and descent are timed). Registration is open now at vailrec.com!

Racers may use any means to get up the mountain (snowshoes, skis, splitboards or winter running devices). Skis or a snowboard are required to compete in the skimo competition, as are metal edges and helmets. Despite being called a skimo, there is no boot pack and only one transition.

Race categories include: Uphill ski/Splitboard, Uphill non-ski/Splitboard, Boardmo (up and down) and Skimo (up and down). Age groups are: 19 and under; 20-39; 40-59; 60 and over.

Participants will ascend approximately 1,700 vertical feet and just under two miles from the base of Arrowhead Village to the top of Arrow Bahn Express Lift. The uphill route will take participants up the Cresta ski run, and the downhill route will be either Golden Bear or Little Brave (course depending on snow conditions).

View a course map here and a parking map here. The Arrowhead chairlift will be available for uphill-only participants to download when they are finished.

After the race, participants will enjoy breakfast, awards and a raffle at Broken Arrow Restaurant at the base of Arrowhead.

Sign up early at vailrec.com/register and save! Cost for this race is $36 early bird/$42 week-of/$50 day-of for adults, and $25 early bird/$30 week-of/$37 day-of for students. Online registration will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

Day-of registration and bib pickup will be available at Broken Arrow (located slopeside skier’s right of the base of the Arrow Bahn Lift) prior to the race, starting at 6 a.m. Please note that there is no series registration; registration is required for individual events.

Looking to register in-person and pick up your bib before the event? We will be at Alpine Quest Sports in Edwards on Friday, Jan. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Then, the iconic Vail Mountain Winter Uphill returns on Sun, Feb. 9, where skiers, snowboarders and winter runners will tackle 2,200 vertical feet of groomed trails to reach Eagle’s Nest.

Need to work on your skinning skills? Join us for the Beginner Skin Skiing Clinic on Wed, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m., at Meadow Mountain. The clinic will go over basic skin track skills and will include a preview of Saturday’s race course. The cost is $25; preregistration is encouraged.

Then, we head to Minturn for the Meadow Mountain Skimo & Snowshoe on Sat, March 1. Finally, join us for the festive and fun Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle Snowshoe & Running Race on Sat, March 15, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day!