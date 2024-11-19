Après at The Amp returns for 2025

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on Après at The Amp returning this season:

Building on two successful years, the Vail Valley Foundation (VVF) today announced that the third annual Après at The Amp will take place April 4 & 5, 2025, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, featuring its biggest lineup yet.

The event will feature an international roster of electronic, dance, and indie artists, headlined by French nu-disco sensation L’Impératrice, British electronic duo Jungle, indie rock phenomenon Goth Babe, and more.

Tickets go on sale November 22 at 10 a.m. at grfavail.com/.

"For our third year, we're taking Après at The Amp to new heights with our most diverse and exciting lineup yet," said Dave Dressman, VP of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the Vail Valley Foundation, which operates and programs the venue. "The event has quickly become a signature spring celebration in Vail, combining world-class skiing with unforgettable live music experiences. Alongside our partners at the Town of Vail and Vail Resorts, we are excited to bring extraordinary entertainment to our mountain destination year-round."

The two-day festival kicks off on Friday, April 4, with headlining performances by the acclaimed British electronic duo Jungle, known for their dynamic live DJ performances, alongside L'Impératrice, showcasing their new lead singer Louve. Holland-based tech house DJ Don Fuego will bring high-energy beats earlier in the evening.

Then on April 5, London-based pop-rave duo Joy Anonymous will perform before Goth Babe, who are set to play fresh off the release of their debut album “Lola.” An additional Saturday night co-headliner will be announced soon.

Presented by the Vail Valley Foundation in partnership with AEG Presents, Discover Vail, Vail Resorts, and CELSIUS Energy, Après at The Amp debuted in 2023 and has quickly established itself as a premier spring music event in the Rocky Mountains. Funding from the Town of Vail and Vail Resorts allows the VVF to bring yet another unique entertainment experience to locals and visitors alike. This community partnership continues to elevate Vail as a year-round word premier alpine music destination.



Learn more at grfavail.com/.